Gavaskar runs to Dhoni for his autograph; fans call it ‘best moment’ of IPL 2023

It was not a happy ending for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on their home ground on Sunday night (May 14) as they lost their last home game in IPL 2023 to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) but there was a moment involving MS Dhoni and the legendary Sunil Gavaskar that made headlines.

After losing their last home match of the season to KKR, CSK players including skipper Dhoni, did a special lap of honour at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. They thanked their fans with posters and Dhoni, using a racquet and hitting a few balls into the stands and also threw CSK jerseys towards the franchise’s supporters.

As Dhoni and his teammates kept walking during the lap of honour, former India captain Gavaskar, who was sharing his thoughts on the match in the post-match show for the host broadcaster Star Sports, quickly ran after Dhoni to take his autograph.

Dhoni obliged the legendary Gavaskar’s request. Gavaskar took Dhoni’s autograph on his shirt and the duo hugged each other after that. This picture went viral on social media with many cricket fans calling it “the best moment of IPL 2023”.

After he had collected Dhoni’s signature, Gavaskar was effusive in his praise for the CSK skipper, calling him a “once-in-a-century cricketer”. Gavaskar said he wants Dhoni to continue playing in the IPL.

“KP (Kevin Pietersen) spoke about it earlier, about the Impact Player. As an impact player, he (Dhoni) can stick around and play. Players like him come once in a century, not even once in a generation. And therefore, you just want to see more and more of them. We are hoping this is not the last hurrah and that he will be around for some more time to come,” Gavaskar told the host broadcaster.

Though many have speculated IPL 2023 is his last season, Dhoni has not said anything about his retirement from cricket.