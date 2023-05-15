IPL 2023 points table after 61 matches; playoffs race enters final week

With just 9 games remaining in the league stage of IPL 2023, Gujarat Titans still head the standings.

With one week remaining for the league phase of IPL 2023 to end, the race to the playoffs has got interesting at the end of 61 matches on Sunday (May 14).

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) registered a massive 112-run win over Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Jaipur on Sunday evening while in the second match of the day, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) lost their last home game to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

CSK had an opportunity to seal a spot in the playoffs with a win but now they have been kept waiting. RCB boosted their net run rate and also their playoff chances while RR find themselves in a tough spot.

With just 9 games remaining in the league stage of IPL 2023, Gujarat Titans still head the standings. The league phase ends next Sunday (May 21).

Here is IPL 2023 Points Table after 61 matches.