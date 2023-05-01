IPL 2023 | Week 5 review: Dhoni’s sixes, 1,000th IPL game, record totals

In this podcast, senior cricket writer R Kaushik tells us what it means for IPL to host its 1,000th game, and why batters have dominated so far in this edition.

Last-over sixes from MS Dhoni and Tim David, Yashasvi Jaiswal’s century, 1,000th IPL game, and record 200-plus scores were among the highlights of Week 5 (April 24-30) of IPL 2023. For the first time in the history of IPL, four team totals in excess of 200 were recorded on a single day, Sunday (April 30). (IPL 2023 Points Table after 42 matches)

After 42 games in IPL 2023, Rajasthan Royals’ (RR) Jaiswal (428 runs) and Chennai Super Kings’ (CSK) Tushar Deshpande (17 wickets) are the holders of Orange and Purple Caps respectively. Gujarat Titans are on top of the table with 12 points, and the playoffs race is hotting up as the tournament enters the final month.

To review last week’s matches in IPL 2023, Aprameya C of The Federal talks to senior cricket writer R Kaushik. Among other things, he explains why this season is witnessing more 200-plus team scores. Listen to the full podcast here.