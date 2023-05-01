IPL 2023 Points Table after 42 matches as playoffs race hots up

On Sunday (April 30), a new record was set in IPL as for the first time four scores of 200-plus were achieved in a single day.

IPL 2023 witnessed another thrilling week and the defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) are on top of the points table with 12 points. The race to the playoffs is getting tougher with each passing day.

On Sunday (April 30), a new record was set in IPL as for the first time four scores of 200-plus were achieved in a single day.

As the tournament enters its final month today (May 1), here is IPL 2023 points table after 42 matches, as of April 30. The final will be played on May 28.