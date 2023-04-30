IPL 2023 | CSK vs PBKS highlights: Dhoni finishes off innings with 6, 6; PBKS set record

Heartbreak for Chennai fans as Punjab win the battle of kings at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in last-ball thriller.

In a last-ball thriller, Punjab Kings (PBKS) edged Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by four wickets in their IPL 2023 match at Chennai’s MA Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday evening (April 30).

It was heartbreak for the home fans as PBKS chased down 201. This was CSK’s second loss in a row after a hat-trick of wins. CSK scored 200/4 and PBKS won off the last ball.

Raza the hero

PBKS needed 9 to win off the final over bowled by Matheesha Pathirana. It came down to 3 off the final ball. Zimbabwean Sikandar Raza was the hero as he hit the slower ball toward square-leg and ran the required three runs with his batting partner and local boy Shahrukh Khan.

PBKS sets record

PBKS achieved the highest-ever successful run chase against CSK in Chennai in IPL. Also, it was only the third instance in the tournament that a team had chased down 200-plus without an individual half-century.

Livingstone hits 3 sixes in 1 over

Liam Livingstone produced a game-changing innings when he hit three sixes in one over off Tushar Deshpande. It was the 16th over of the innings when PBKS required 72 off 30. With CSK conceding 24 in that over, the match turned towards PBKS. In the same over, Livingstone was dismissed for 40 off 24 but he had done the damage by then.

Substitute Rasheed’s crucial catch

There was a moment in the 19th over when the third umpire was needed to check whether CSK’s substitute player Shaik Rasheed had stepped onto the boundary triangle cushion. He caught the ball and tripped over near the boundary but had the presence of mind to stay inside the field of play. Replays showed that Rasheed’s foot did not touch the boundary cushion and Jitesh Sharma, who had hit a 10-ball 21, was adjudged out. This was a big moment in the match.

Dhoni finishes off in style

The wait was over when CSK captain Dhoni walked out to bat at the Chepauk stadium with just five balls remaining in the innings. Ravindra Jadeja’s wicket saw Dhoni entering the field with loud cheers from fans and he did not disappoint them. After a dot ball, Dhoni took a single to get Conway back on strike. The left-hander then took a single with Dhoni getting to face the final two balls of the innings from left-arm seamer Sam Curran. And, in his usual way, Dhoni finished off in style, smashing two sixes in a row as CSK touched the 200-run mark. Dhoni was 13 not out off 4 balls.

Conway shows the way

CSK opener Devon Conway was once again the team’s batting star with an unbeaten 92 off 52 with 16 fours and one six. This was Conway’s fifth half-century in IPL 2023.