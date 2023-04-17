IPL 2023 | Week 3 review: Last-ball thrillers, 2 tons, Arjun Tendulkar’s debut, and more

In this podcast, senior cricket writer R Kaushik shares his views on the previous week's matches and what to expect in the RCB vs CSK game at the start of this week's IPL action.

Three consecutive nights of last-ball finishes, two hundreds, Delhi Capitals’ (DC) continued struggles, and a captain as ‘Impact Player’ were among the talking points of the past week (April 10 to 16) in IPL 2023. Rajasthan Royals head the points table after 23 matches.

At the start of the week, from Monday to Wednesday, three games were decided off the last balls, and later Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Harry Brook became the first centurion of the season. Two days later, there was another three-figure mark, from Venkatesh Iyer, who ended Kolkata Knight Riders’ (KKR) 15-year wait for an IPL ton. Also, there was an impressive debut for Royal Challengers Bangalore’s (RCB) Vyshak Vijaykumar while batting legend Sachin Tendulkar’s son Arjun Tendulkar finally made his IPL debut for Mumbai Indians (MI) against KKR in a game where skipper Rohit Sharma came as an ‘Impact Player’. (Also listen: IPL week 2 review podcast)

In this podcast, Aprameya C of The Federal talks to senior cricket writer R Kaushik, who shares his thoughts on Week 3 of IPL 2023. He also talks about RCB vs CSK game tonight (April 17), which is most likely to be MS Dhoni’s final appearance in a cricket match in Bengaluru. Listen to the full podcast here.