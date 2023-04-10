IPL 2023 | Week 2 review: Rinku Singh’s 5 sixes, winless MI, DC, and more

In this podcast, senior cricket writer R Kaushik reviews the second week of the IPL.

Rinku Singh was the star of the IPL 2023 in the second week of the tournament (April 3-9). Kolkata Knight Riders’ (KKR) Rinku smashed five sixes in a row off the final over by Yash Dayal to give his team an unlikely victory over defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) on Sunday (April 9). (Podcast: IPL 2023 Week 1 review)

Shikhar Dhawan (Orange Cap holder), Mark Wood (Purple Cap holder), Jos Buttler, Ajinkya Rahane, Sai Sudarshan, Rashid Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Suyash Sharma, Ruturaj Gaikwad, David Warner, Sai Sudarshan, Venkatesh Iyer, were among the top performers of the week. Rajasthan Royals (RR) are on top of the table with 4 points while there are five other teams with the same number of points, making it a tight race. Mumbai Indians (MI) and Delhi Capitals (DC) are still winless.

In this podcast, Aprameya C of The Federal, talks to senior cricket writer R Kaushik, who reviews Week 2 of IPL 2023. Listen to the full podcast here.