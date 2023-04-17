Sachin’s ‘new experience’ after son Arjun Tendulkar makes IPL debut

“It was a great moment. It is always special to play for the team I have supported since 2008. It was very nice to get the cap from the captain of MI and the Indian team (Rohit Sharma),” Arjun said.

Batting legend Sachin Tendulkar on Sunday (April 16) shared his emotions after his son Arjun Tendulkar made his IPL debut for Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Wankhede Stadium.

Arjun was handed a debut by Mumbai to play against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). It was a big moment for the Tendulkar family as Arjun played for the same team as his father. Sachin had played for MI from 2008 to 2013, and is now currently the ‘Icon’ of the franchise.

Sachin was at the ground to witness his son’s debut. Arjun was handed the new ball and he bowled two overs for 17 runs without success. However, he was impressive on his debut in IPL 2023.

In a video posted on IPL’s Twitter handle on Monday, Sachin and Arjun, sitting together in the MI dugout, shared their emotions.

“It was a great moment. It is always special to play for the team I have supported since 2008. It was very nice to get the cap from the captain of MI and the Indian team (Rohit Sharma),” Arjun said.

Sachin revealed why he stayed in the MI dressing room and not in the dugout as Arjun played his first-ever IPL match.

“This was a new experience for me because till now I have not actually gone and watched him play. I just wanted him to have the freedom to go out and express himself and do whatever he wanted to do. Today also, I sat in the dressing room because I didn’t want him to let him move away from his plans and star looking at the mega screen here and suddenly realise that I was watching there. I was inside,” Sachin said.

“It is a different feeling because 2008 was the first season for me and 16 years down the line, he plays for the same team. Not bad,” he added.

Sachin and Arjun are the first father-son duo to play in the IPL.