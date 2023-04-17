IPL 2023 points table ahead of RCB vs CSK match; 23 matches completed

Delhi Capitals (DC) is the only team to not have won any match so far in IPL 2023. DC are languishing at the bottom of the table with five losses in a row.

Mumbai Indians (MI) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) registered victories in IPL 2023 on Sunday (April 16). MI defeated Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) while RR got the better of defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT).

After the completion of 23 matches in IPL 2023, Rajasthan are sitting on top of the table followed by Gujarat. The Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan have eight points from five games.

With a fresh week upon us, the action continues with the big match on Monday (April 17) between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at Bengaluru’s M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Here is IPL 2023 points table after 23 matches, as of Sunday (April 16).