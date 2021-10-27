Teacher who ‘celebrated’ Pakistan’s win with a WhatsApp update arrested

The teacher released a video statement apologising for the post, and saying she did not intend to hurt anyone's sentiment.

Even a WhatsApp status update can land you in trouble.

A private school teacher in Rajasthan’s Udaipur, who was sacked after she posted a ‘celebratory’ WhatsApp status following Pakistan’s victory over India in their World Cup T20 match on Sunday, has now been arrested.

Nafeesa Attari, a teacher at Neerja Modi School Udaipur, had put out a picture of Pakistani players with the caption, “Jeeeet gayeeee We wonnn”.

Also read: Agra college suspends 3 students for WhatsApp posts on Pak victory

Advertisement

Nafeesa was arrested by Udaipur’s Ambamata Police and was produced before a court on Wednesday (October 27). The court then sent the teacher to jail, said an India Today report.

The teacher has been booked under IPC section 153 (B) (Imputations, assertions prejudicial to national integration).

After screenshots of her WhatsApp status went viral on social media, the school management terminated her, according to a PTI report.

The teacher released a video statement apologising for the post, and saying she did not intend to hurt anyone’s sentiment.

“Someone messaged me and asked whether you support Pakistan. As the message had emojis and it was an environment of fun, I replied Yes. But, it doesn’t mean anywhere that I support Pakistan. I am an Indian and I love India. I love India as much as everyone else does,” Attari said in her video message.

She further said, “As soon as I realised that I have made a mistake, I deleted the status message. I am sorry if I have hurt anybody’s sentiments.”

India lost its ICC T20 world cup opener against Pakistan by 10 wickets on Sunday.

Elsewhere, police filed two cases against medical students in Srinagar under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act for celebrating Pakistan’s victory.

Also read: India-Pak match: Harbhajan, Amir play out ugly fight on Twitter

Also read: ‘In the heat of the moment’: Waqar says sorry for his ‘namaz’ comment

Also read: Md Shami abused after India’s loss to Pakistan, Sehwag, Pathan furious