Md Shami abused after India’s loss to Pakistan, Sehwag, Pathan furious

Pakistan defeated India by 10 wickets in the first encounter in T20 World Cup in Dubai on Sunday, the first ever time in World Cup.

Pakistani openers Mohammad Rizwan and captain Babar Azam dominated the whole innings and finished the game with two over to spare.

Incidentally, the 18th over by Mohammed Shami was the most over for India, as Rizwan hit a six, two fours and a single while Azam scored the winning double, which altogether cost 17 runs.

While most Indian fans were sorely disappointed with the defeat, some targeted Mohammed Shami for giving away so many runs, as he was also the most expensive bowler, giving away 43 runs from his 3.5 overs without a wicket.

Abuses and threats were what followed on social media since the game ended in a humiliating loss.

Former cricketers Virender Sehwag, Irfan Pathan and Aakash Chopra were outraged at some of these comments and demanded that this behaviour stop.

“The online attack on Mohammad Shami is shocking and we stand by him. He is a champion and Anyone who wears the India cap has India in their hearts far more than any online mob. With you Shami. Agle match mein dikado jalwa,” Sehwag tweeted.

“Even I was part of #IndvsPak battles on the field where we have lost but never been told to go to Pakistan! I’m talking about of few years back. THIS CRAP NEEDS TO STOP,” Pathan tweeted.

“Online trolls are the ones who earlier used to burn effigies and throw paint-stones at player’s houses with an online profile without a face worthy of a profile pic,” Aakash Chopra tweeted.

With this win, Pakistan broke the jinx of not winning a World Cup match against India ever. This was the first time they won a World Cup match against India in 13 encounters, that include 7 ODIs and 6 T20s.

The islamophobic hate against #shami with aspersions on his patriotism and his commitment to the country. If this and the state enabled hatred against Indian minorities is not worth taking a knee, I don’t know what is @imVkohli @BCCI — Rana Ayyub (@RanaAyyub) October 25, 2021