India-Pak match: Harbhajan, Amir play out ugly fight on Twitter

The former cricketers resorted to mudslinging, levelling serious charges against each other

One battle was fought between arch-rivals India and Pakistan at the Dubai International stadium on Sunday and many more are being fought on social media since then.

On Tuesday, former Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh and retired Pakistan speedster Mohammad Amir had an ugly spat on Twitter over the outcome of the match, which was won convincingly by Pakistan.

The fight started with Harbhajan giving a reply to Mohammad Amir making fun of the former after Pakistan beat India on October 25. Harbhajan shared a video from the final of 2010 Asia Cup, where he had hit the winning runs off Amir’s bowling.

Ab Tum bi bologe @iamamirofficial yeh 6 ki landing tumhare ghar k tv par to nahi hui thi ?? Koi nahi hota hai end of the day it’s a game of cricket as u rightly said 🤣 https://t.co/XqSnWhg9t3 pic.twitter.com/4IuWpPOpF1 — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) October 26, 2021

In response, Amir shared a video of a 2006 Test match in Lahore where Shahid Afridi had hit Harbhajan for four back to back sixes.

https://t.co/tZGLtwBKCa me busy tha @harbhajan_singh apki bowling dekh raha tha test jab LaLA ne apko 4 bowls pe 4 sixes mare thay but cricket hai lag sakte but test cricket me 😅😅😅😅thora ziada ho gia tha — Mohammad Amir (@iamamirofficial) October 26, 2021

Harbhajan then reminded Amir of his involvement in the 2010 spot-fixing scandal in the Lord’s Test against England. Harbhajan trained his guns at Amir and other Pakistani cricketers for “disgracing this beautiful game”.

Lords mai no ball kaise ho gya tha ?? Kitna liya kisne diya ? Test cricket hai no ball kaise ho sakta hai ? Shame on u and ur other supporters for disgracing this beautiful game https://t.co/nbv6SWMvQl — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) October 26, 2021

For people like you @iamamirofficial only Paisa paisa paisa paisa .. na izzat na kuch aur sirf paisa..bataoge nahi apne desh walo ko aur supporters ko k kitna mila tha .. get lost I feel yuk talking to people like you for insulting this game and making people fool with ur acts https://t.co/5aPmXtYKqm pic.twitter.com/PhveqewN6h — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) October 26, 2021

Amir responded with a tweet questioning Harbhajan’s “illegal bowling action”.