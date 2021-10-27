India-Pak match: Harbhajan, Amir play out ugly fight on Twitter

The former cricketers resorted to mudslinging, levelling serious charges against each other

Updated 4:32 PM, 27 October, 2021
Pakistan pacer Mohammed Amir and Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh. Pic:s Twitter

One battle was fought between arch-rivals India and Pakistan at the Dubai International stadium on Sunday and many more are being fought on social media since then.

On Tuesday, former Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh and retired Pakistan speedster Mohammad Amir had an ugly spat on Twitter over the outcome of the match, which was won convincingly by Pakistan.

The fight started with Harbhajan giving a reply to Mohammad Amir making fun of the former after Pakistan beat India on October 25. Harbhajan shared a video from the final of 2010 Asia Cup, where he had hit the winning runs off Amir’s bowling.

In response, Amir shared a video of a 2006 Test match in Lahore where Shahid Afridi had hit Harbhajan for four back to back sixes.

Harbhajan then reminded Amir of his involvement in the 2010 spot-fixing scandal in the Lord’s Test against England. Harbhajan trained his guns at Amir and other Pakistani cricketers for “disgracing this beautiful game”.

 

 

Amir responded with a tweet questioning Harbhajan’s “illegal bowling action”.

 

 

 

