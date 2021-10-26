Terror charges against J&K students for celebrating Pakistan’s T20 win

The J&K Students Association has urged L-G Manoj Sinha to withdraw the charges on humanitarian grounds

Police have filed two cases against medical students in Srinagar under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act for celebrating Pakistan’s victory over India in Sunday’s T20 cricket match in Dubai.

The cases have been registered in Karan Nagar and Soura police stations, respectively, against students of Government Medical College and SKIMS Soura, officials said on Tuesday.

Also read: ‘Will you drop Rohit Sharma?’ Journalist’s query has Kohli in splits

Videos of the celebrations of Pakistan’s victory against arch-rivals India at many places in the Valley went viral on social media. In many areas fire crackers were also burst.

Advertisement

The J&K Students Association has, meanwhile, urged Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to withdraw the terror charges on humanitarian grounds.

Also read: Pakistan’s win over India only the beginning, not end of the journey

In a statement, national spokesperson of the association, Nasir Khuehami, said the UAPA charges against students was a harsh punishment that would ruin their future and further alienate them.

“We are not justifying their act, but it will result in their career assassination. The charges will have serious consequences on academic and future career of the students,” he said.