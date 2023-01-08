Air India urination incident: Aviation minister Scindia assures “speedy action”

Scindia’s assurance came Shankar Mishra, the 34-year-old accused, was arrested and sent to 14-day judicial custody on Saturday

Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has assured of initiating speedy action in the case in which a man aboard a New York-Mumbai Air India flight urinated on a woman co-passenger last November.

Scindia’s assurance came after Delhi Police arrested Shankar Mishra, the 34-year-old accused on Saturday (January 7).

“Further action will be taken speedily after the completion of the ongoing proceedings,” Scindia told reporters.

Mishra allegedly urinated on the woman, a senior citizen, in an inebriated condition in the business class of the Air India flight from New York to Delhi on November 26 last year. A Delhi court on Saturday sent Mishra to 14-day judicial custody, while rejecting a plea by police for his custody.

The Air India CEO on Saturday issued an apology over handling of the incident and said four cabin crew and a pilot have been de-rostered and the policy of serving alcohol on flights is being reviewed.

The Delhi Police arrested Mishra from Bengaluru after he was traced to that city through technical surveillance, officials earlier said.

The Delhi Police had registered an FIR against him on January 4 on a complaint given by the woman to Air India.

Mishra, who was working with the US multinational firm Wells Fargo in India, was sacked on Friday.

