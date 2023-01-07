Pee-gate: Air India’s response is too late, too little

At least four incidents involving airline passengers have been reported in the past month, each of them more serious than the one before.



The final two deserve the most consideration because it is unfathomable that a passenger on an aircraft, and in this case on an Air India international flight, would urinate on another passenger. Yet, shockingly, the Air India cabin crew is said to have served as a mediator to resolve the “conflict” between two passengers rather than taking stern action and advocating that the perpetrators be detained.

Furthermore, the CEO of Air India was either not informed of the incident as soon as it occurred or, if he was, he did not immediately take action against the cabin crew. (Four crew members and one pilot have since been issued show-cause notices).

One is unsure if the CEO apologised to the upset customer, the 70-year-old woman, personally and extended a more extensive settlement to her, which would have demonstrated that Air India, under the new management, was a much better, more considerate, and more customer-friendly organisation than it had been in the past. The employees were instead given a copy of the rule book and asked to abide by it going forward.

DGCA’s warning

Neither the regulator nor the airline has attempted to have the offender arrested. They’ve instead forbidden him from flying for the following 30 days. But the Delhi Police has filed cases against him and might arrest him soon. (He was arrested in Bengaluru on Saturday morning.)

However, Wells Fargo, a US multinational, demonstrated to the world that it takes such employee behaviour seriously by dismissing the perpetrator, Shankar Mishra, the VP of its India unit.

In the second case, which again happened on an Air India international flight, a drunk passenger peed on a woman’s blanket. Even though Central Industrial Security Force officers detained him, he was given the green light after he was learnt to have presented a written apology to the victim.

Air India has, meanwhile, received a notification from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation seeking a report on the incident. Additionally, it has warned all airlines that they should use restraints on rowdy passengers or face consequences. Failure to use restraints would result in the cabin crew being held accountable.

In the other two cases, two passengers were involved in fisticuffs during mid-flight, and one resulted in a heated argument with an air hostess.

Global issue

Although it is simpler to point the finger at Indians as the worst violators globally, similar occurrences have also been documented in the West. Despite the Federal Aviation Administration’s (FAA) “zero tolerance” policy, passengers continue to yell, kick seats, and occasionally engage in violent altercations during flights. While some airline personnel may be suspended or fired as a result of these instances, the offenders should also be publicly humiliated, arrested, and sentenced to jail time. Still, a closer analysis is necessary to see how such incidents should be curbed over time.

Some mental health professionals have noted certain extreme cases can also result from passengers living on the edge, unable to accept the “new normal.” However, there have been situations earlier too, where jerks who tried to be excessively offensive in flight ended up getting handcuffed and arrested.

Psychologists like Sneha Bhat contend that people are less physically fit now than they were pre-COVID and that this has a negative impact on their mental health. While Bhat emphasised that such inappropriate behaviour must be dealt with severely and promptly in order to send a clear message to all passengers, she also noted that working from home and having families stay at home for an extended period can be incredibly stressful.

Challenge for cabin crew

Even without rude or offensive individuals, travelling by air can be a stressful and uncomfortable experience. Some people’s worst traits may surface while on an aeroplane, leading to fights, insults, and other disruptive behaviour.

The recent urination incidents are particularly obnoxious, but conduct like that from a senior executive of a foreign multinational in flight won’t be unique. There may be more such occurrences, making it challenging for the cabin crew to deal with such circumstances. In addition, they themselves may experience stress while dealing with unexpected and seriously offensive passenger behaviour.

Currently, airline flight attendants make snap decisions to deal with impolite passengers. As was the case with the passenger on the Air India aircraft, they attempt to contain the issue as much as possible, often out of fear of reprimands down the line. The cabin crew also counts on the victim to not push the matter further and bring it up with the regulator and airline management. As a result, the airlines are unable to handle the situation, as happened with Air India, if any passenger takes such action.

The airlines must, therefore, work with the government and law enforcement officials to determine how to react to such behaviour. It is essential that all parties involved in this situation, including the passengers, are made aware of the consequences of any such disruptive behaviour on the aeroplane because the International Air Transport Association (IATA) guidelines are very clear about what needs to be done in such cases.

Along with the routine read-out safety precautions, passengers should be expressly advised of the consequences of disruptive behaviour during every flight. By doing this, the airlines will be able to ensure the safety of their customers and keep them loyal.