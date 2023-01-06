Wells Fargo sacks India VP Shankar Mishra for urinating on Air India co-passenger

“This individual has been terminated from Wells Fargo. We are cooperating with law enforcement and ask that any additional inquiries be directed to them,” said Wells Fargo in a statement

US-based financial services firm Wells Fargo on Friday (January 6), sacked its India Vice-President Shankar Mishra over his alleged misbehaviour in an Air India flight.

“Wells Fargo holds employees to the highest standards of professional and personal behaviour and we find these allegations deeply disturbing. This individual has been terminated from Wells Fargo. We are cooperating with law enforcement and ask that any additional inquiries be directed to them,” it added.

In an inebriated state, Mishra is said to have urinated on a senior citizen in her 70s, in the business class of an Air India flight from New York to New Delhi. The incident occurred on November 26, 2022. By the time the news broke out, Mishra was absconding.

Case filed

Yesterday, Delhi police sought a Look Out Circular (LOC) against Shankar Mishra from the concerned authorities. A case was also registered against Mishra under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) issued show cause notices to Air India officials and cabin crew of the New York-Delhi flight, asking to know why action should not be taken against them for “dereliction” of duty while handling the incident.