Air India peeing case: Accused Shankar Mishra in 14-day judicial custody

Three Air India crew members on Saturday recorded their statements at the Indira Gandhi International Airport police station in Delhi in connection with the mid-air urination case

A Delhi court has sent Shankar Mishra, accused of urinating on a co-passenger in an Air India flight, to 14-day judicial remand, denying police his custody.

Crew members record statements

Three Air India crew members on Saturday joined the investigation at the Indira Gandhi International Airport police station in Delhi in connection with the mid-air urination case, officials said.

A senior police officer said nine crew members were called, of whom three recorded their statements on Saturday morning. Their statements will help police establish the sequence of the alleged event that took place on the flight in November, official said.

They were called on Friday, but as they were not available in the city, police asked them to join the probe on Saturday.

Mishra allegedly urinated on a woman co-passenger, a senior citizen, in an inebriated condition in the business class of the Air India flight from New York to Delhi on November 26 last year. He was arrested from Bengaluru on Saturday.

The Delhi Police registered an FIR against him on January 4 on a complaint filed by the woman to Air India.

“Accused Shankar Mishra in IGIA case has been arrested from Bengaluru by a Delhi Police team. He has been brought to Delhi and further investigation into the case is in progress,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Airport) Ravi Kumar Singh said.

Background

A female passenger travelling on an international flight from New York to New Delhi on November 26, 2022, alleged that a drunk man urinated on her in-flight but was let off without any action by airport authorities. The victim said the cabin crew was highly insensitive and chose to ignore the incident, although they did give her fresh clothes, as the set she wore during the ordeal was soiled.

Second incident

A few days after this shocker, a similar incident was reported from another flight of the same airlines. While the November incident happened on a New York-Delhi flight, the one on December 6 reportedly took place on a Paris-Delhi flight. A “drunk” male passenger allegedly “urinated” on the blanket of a female passenger but charges were not pressed after the passenger tendered a written apology.

(With agency inputs)