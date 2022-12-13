FIFA World Cup semi-final: Croatia out to stop Argentina & Messi

One of Croatia's main strengths is a midfield led by Real Madrid star Luka Modric. Croatia coach Zlatko Dalic described it as the best midfield in the world after beating Brazil, adding that it "paralysed" Neymar and Brazil.

Croatia has already ended Neymar’s World Cup dream. Now it hopes to do the same to Lionel Messi.

Croatia, the runner-up in 2018, is the next obstacle for Argentina to overcome tonight (12:30 AM IST, December 14) in the semifinals as Messi aims to win the one major trophy that has eluded him.

But Croatia, which lost to France in the final in Russia, is on its own mission to go one step further this time around.

“I don’t think we need to fear anybody. We need to look at ourselves to play our best game,” Croatia defender Josip Juranovic said.

“I would say the secret of our success is our togetherness, our unity. The fact that we act and play as a family.”

Neymar was left in tears after Croatia beat Brazil 4-2 on penalties following a 1-1 draw through extra time in their quarterfinal match.

Messi has been in inspired form during Argentina’s run to the semifinals, scoring four goals in five games. His assist for Nahuel Molina against the Netherlands in the quarterfinals was a moment of magic from the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner.

Messi appears to have taken it on himself to lead his country to its third World Cup triumph and a first since 1986.

Argentina last reached the final in 2014 losing 1-0 to Germany at the Maracana Stadium in Brazil. That was as close as Messi has come to lifting football’s biggest trophy and he is just one game away from having another shot at it.

Croatia appears calm for now ahead of the game at Lusail Stadium.

“We don’t have a specific plan, at least not yet, for stopping Lionel Messi,” Croatia striker Bruno Petkovic said.

“Usually we don’t concentrate on just stopping one player but the whole team.

“The way we approach that is we need to stop them as a team. Not by man marking or some kind of similar tactics. Argentina is not only Messi.”

Flashback ⏪ to when #ARG and #HRV met at the 2018 #FIFAWorldCup. These sides have met twice before on the big stage. Who will prevail tomorrow? pic.twitter.com/SHMSt84o1A — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) December 12, 2022

“I think Mateo (Kovacic), Luka (Modric) and Marcelo (Brozovic) are the best Croatian midfield in history,” Juranovic added.

“When you pass them the ball its safer than having your money in the bank. Everything gets real easy when you play with them.”

What coaches said

“I’m so happy at what we’ve achieved. We’re three and a half million people and we’re in the semi-finals for the second time in a row. We’re not normal.” – Croatia coach Zlatko Dalic.

“The objective is there for us. We’re at the dance now and we have to keep on dancing. We’d like to keep going, with all due respect to Croatia, and we hope to be up to the job.” – Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni.

Key match stats (Courtesy: FIFA)

15 players from the previous edition’s (Russia 2018) game are at Qatar 2022: seven for Argentina and eight for Croatia

Argentina is looking to reach its sixth World Cup final, and Croatia is aiming for its second

Croatia have won all four penalty shootouts that they have been involved in FIFA World Cup history

Argentina have lost only one of their last 41 international matches (W28 D12)

Croatia have lost only one of their last 12 FIFA World Cup matches (W5 D6)

Argentina has been successful in each of their previous four FIFA World Cup semi-final ties (1930, 1986, 1990 and 2014). It won its two most recent World Cup semi-finals on penalties (v Italy in 1990 and v Netherlands in 2014)

Argentina and Croatia have faced off five times before and have two wins apiece in the fixture. Two of those encounters have come at the World Cup

Squads

Argentina

Goalkeepers: Emiliano Martinez (Aston Villa), Franco Armani (River Plate) and Geronimo Rulli (Villarreal)

Emiliano Martinez (Aston Villa), Franco Armani (River Plate) and Geronimo Rulli (Villarreal) Defenders: Gonzalo Montiel (Sevilla), Nahuel Molina (Atletico Madrid), German Pezzella (Real Betis), Cristian Romero (Tottenham Hotspur), Nicolas Otamendi (Benfica), Lisandro Martinez (Manchester United), Juan Foyth (Villarreal), Nicolas Tagliafico (Olympique Lyonnais), Marcos Acuna (Sevilla)

Gonzalo Montiel (Sevilla), Nahuel Molina (Atletico Madrid), German Pezzella (Real Betis), Cristian Romero (Tottenham Hotspur), Nicolas Otamendi (Benfica), Lisandro Martinez (Manchester United), Juan Foyth (Villarreal), Nicolas Tagliafico (Olympique Lyonnais), Marcos Acuna (Sevilla) Midfielders: Leandro Paredes (Juventus), Guido Rodriguez (Real Betis), Enzo Fernandez (Benfica), Rodrigo De Paul (Atletico Madrid), Exequiel Palacios (Bayer Leverkusen), Alejandro Gomez (Sevilla), Alexis Mac Allister (Brighton & Hove Albion)

Leandro Paredes (Juventus), Guido Rodriguez (Real Betis), Enzo Fernandez (Benfica), Rodrigo De Paul (Atletico Madrid), Exequiel Palacios (Bayer Leverkusen), Alejandro Gomez (Sevilla), Alexis Mac Allister (Brighton & Hove Albion) Forwards: Paulo Dybala (AS Roma), Lionel Messi (Paris St Germain), Angel Di Maria (Juventus), Nicolas Gonzalez (Fiorentina), Joaquin Correa (Inter Milan), Lautaro Martinez (Inter Milan), Julian Alvarez (Manchester City)

Croatia

Goalkeepers: Dominik Livakovic (Dinamo Zagreb), Ivica Ivusic (NK Osijek), Ivo Grbic (Atletico Madrid).

Dominik Livakovic (Dinamo Zagreb), Ivica Ivusic (NK Osijek), Ivo Grbic (Atletico Madrid). Defenders: Domagoj Vida (AEK Athens), Dejan Lovren (Zenit St Petersburg), Borna Barisic (Rangers), Josip Juranovic (Celtic), Josko Gvardiol (RB Leipzig), Borna Sosa (VfB Stuttgart), Josip Stanisic (Bayern Munich), Martin Erlic (Sassuolo), Josip Sutalo (Dinamo Zagreb).

Domagoj Vida (AEK Athens), Dejan Lovren (Zenit St Petersburg), Borna Barisic (Rangers), Josip Juranovic (Celtic), Josko Gvardiol (RB Leipzig), Borna Sosa (VfB Stuttgart), Josip Stanisic (Bayern Munich), Martin Erlic (Sassuolo), Josip Sutalo (Dinamo Zagreb). Midfielders: Luka Modric (Real Madrid), Mateo Kovacic (Chelsea), Marcelo Brozovic (Inter Milan), Mario Pasalic (Atalanta), Nikola Vlasic (Torino), Lovro Majer (Stade Rennais), Kristijan Jakic (Eintracht Frankfurt), Luka Sucic (Salzburg).

Luka Modric (Real Madrid), Mateo Kovacic (Chelsea), Marcelo Brozovic (Inter Milan), Mario Pasalic (Atalanta), Nikola Vlasic (Torino), Lovro Majer (Stade Rennais), Kristijan Jakic (Eintracht Frankfurt), Luka Sucic (Salzburg). Forwards: Ivan Perisic (Tottenham Hotspur), Andrej Kramaric (Hoffenheim), Bruno Petkovic (Dinamo Zagreb), Mislav Orsic (Dinamo Zagreb), Ante Budimir (Osasuna), Marko Livaja (Hajduk Split).

