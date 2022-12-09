Neymar in tears after Brazil crashes out of World Cup

During the match, it was Neymar who had broken the deadlock with a late goal in the first half of extra time after it was 0-0. But Croatia drew level in the 117th minute.

Brazil’s star player Neymar was in tears after the team crashed out of the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar on Friday night (December 9).

Images of Neymar crying were widely shared on social media after Croatia stunned the five-time champion 4-2 on penalties in the quarterfinals.

Also read: Full coverage of FIFA World Cup 2022

Brazilian players were heartbroken after the last-eight exit. Neymar was consoled by his teammates as his dream of winning a World Cup was shattered.

Advertisement

On Twitter, there were plenty of reactions to Neymar’s crying images as the Brazilian team’s supporters too were heartbroken.

During the match, it was Neymar who had broken the deadlock with a late goal in the first half of extra time after it was 0-0. But Croatia drew level in the 117th minute.

Neymar had equalled Pele’s all-time Brazil record of 77 goals but that was not enough on the night at the Education City Stadium in Doha.

In the shootout at the Education City Stadium in Doha, Neymar did not take a penalty.

This picture broke my 💔

It is sad to see the guy who is among the greatest player of all time in tears probably this is not what he deserved & this might be his last presence at #FIFAWorldCup

too 😭😭 @neymarjr #Brazil 🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/phueK8E50q — Sultan Moinuddin Aman (@amantweets26) December 9, 2022

Football is a cruel game 💔#FIFAWorldCup | #Qatar2022 — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) December 9, 2022