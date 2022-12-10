Cristiano Ronaldo’s Qatar World Cup journey ends in tears

During the tournament in the Middle East, Ronaldo became the first man to score at five World Cups. Overall, he has scored eight World Cup goals.

Portugal’s star player Cristiano Ronaldo exited the FIFA World Cup 2022 in tears on Saturday (December 10) after his team was shocked 1-0 by Morocco.

The 37-year-old Ronaldo, who was again benched at the start of the match, was brought on as a substitute in the 51st minute in the quarter-finals.

Morocco rode on Youssef En-Nesyri’s 42nd-minute goal to become the first African nation to reach the FIFA World Cup semi-finals.

At the end of the match, Ronaldo was seen in tears as he walked off the pitch and into the tunnel.

Some of the Moroccan players were seen consoling Ronaldo, who has never won a World Cup.

During the tournament in Qatar, Ronaldo became the first man to score at five World Cups.

Overall, Ronaldo has scored eight World Cup goals.

Last night (December 9), another star player, Neymar made a tearful exit after Brazil was knocked out on penalties by Croatia.