Lionel Messi’s FIFA World Cup records ahead of semi-final against Croatia

Messi has made 24 World Cup appearances – one short of the record held by Lothar Matthaus.

Argentina’s captain Lionel Messi owns several World Cup records and is on the cusp of adding more as his team faces Croatia in the FIFA World Cup 2022 semi-final tonight (India time 12:30 IST, December 14).

At the Lusail Stadium, Argentina and Messi will be hoping to get the better of the last edition’s runner-up.

Also read: Croatia out to stop Argentina and Messi

Croatia was beaten by France in the FIFA World Cup 2018 in Russia.

Advertisement

Ahead of the big semi-final let us look at Messi’s World Cup records

Messi is only the sixth male player to have played in five World Cups. Antonio Carbajal, Lothar Matthaus, Rafa Marquez, Andres Guardado and Cristiano Ronaldo are the others.

Messi has made 24 World Cup appearances – one short of the record held by Lothar Matthaus.

Messi and Mexico’s Rafa Marquez have made a joint-best 18 appearances as captain in the World Cup.

Paolo Maldini holds the record for the most minutes played in the World Cup: 2,217. Messi is on 2,104.

Messi is the only player to register an assist in five World Cups.

Pele holds the record for the most assists in the knockout phase (6). Messi has five to his name.

Also read: Full coverage of FIFA World Cup 2022

Messi and Gabriel Batistuta are Argentina’s joint leaders in the World Cup with 10 goals apiece.

Messi is the only player to score in the World Cup in his teens, 20s and 30s.

Messi scored his first and latest World Cup goals 16 years and 176 days apart. The next biggest span in World Cup history belongs to Cristiano Ronaldo at 16 years and 160 days.

The Player of the Match, first awarded in 2002, has been given to Messi an unequalled nine times. His four at Brazil 2014 is a record for one edition he shares with Wesley Sneijder, who received the same at South Africa 2010.

Miroslav Klose has played in 17 World Cup victories. Messi is currently on 15.

(With inputs from FIFA)