FIFA World Cup quarter-finals teams and schedule

The quarter-finals of the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar will begin on December 9.

After 48 matches in the group stage of the FIFA World Cup 2022, 16 teams have been eliminated and 16 remain in Qatar. As the Round of 16 matches goes on, let us look at the teams that have qualified for the quarter-finals.

Also read: Full coverage of FIFA World Cup 2022

Also read: Round of 16 teams and schedule, match times in IST

The teams that have qualified for FIFA World Cup 2022 quarter-finals:

Advertisement

1. The Netherlands

The Dutch team defeated the USA 3-1 to become the first team to reach the last-eight phase of the World Cup.

2. Argentina

Following the Netherlands in the quarter-finals was Lionel Messi-led Argentina as the two-time champion edged Australia 2-1.

3. France

Defending champion France rode on two goals from Kylian Mbappe to defeat Poland 3-1 in the last 16 contest. Mbappe, at the age of 23, has now scored 9 World Cup goals.

4. Winner of England vs Senegal

5. Winner of Japan vs Croatia

6. Winner of Brazil vs South Korea

7. Winner of Morocco vs Spain

8. Winner of Portugal vs Switzerland

FIFA World Cup 2022 quarter-finals schedule (All times IST)

December 9

8:30 PM: (Winner of Japan-Croatia vs Winner of Brazil-South Korea)

December 10

12:30 AM: The Netherlands vs Argentina

8:30 PM: (Winner of Morocco-Spain vs Winner of Portugal-Switzerland)

December 11

12:30 AM: (France vs Winner of England-Senegal)

Also read: Records, stats, key numbers from group stage of Qatar World Cup