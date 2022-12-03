FIFA World Cup: Netherlands first team to enter quarter-finals; US exits

Memphis Depay, Daley Blind and Denzel Dumfries scored for the Dutch team while Haji Wright pulled one back for the Americans.

The Netherlands became the first team to enter the quarter-finals of the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar after defeating the US 3-1 on Saturday evening (December 3).

At the Khalifa International Stadium in Al Rayyan, Depay put the Netherlands ahead early, in the 10th minute. Blind extended the advantage in the additional time in the first half.

Trailing 0-2, the US found the target through substitute Wright in the 76th minute but soon the Dutch restored its two-goal advantage with Dumfries’ 81st-minute strike and sealed the contest.

The Netherlands, which finished runner-up in the 1974, 1978, and 2010 editions, is now unbeaten in 19 straight matches.

In the quarter-finals, the Netherlands will meet the winner of the Argentina versus Australia contest, which takes place on Sunday.

It was a disappointing end for a rebuilt US team hoping to advance past the round of 16 for the first time since 2002. Using the second-youngest squad in the tournament, the Americans achieved the bare minimum to consider the World Cup a success, beating Iran in their group-stage finale to reach the knockout round.

But just like in 2010 against Ghana and 2014 against Belgium, the United States was eliminated in the round of 16. The Americans are winless in 12 games against European opponents at the World Cup since 2002, losing six, and are 1-7 during the tournament’s knockout rounds.

(With agency inputs)