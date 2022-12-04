FIFA World Cup: Kylian Mbappe brace puts France in quarter-finals

With these two goals, Mbappe took his World Cup goals tally to nine.

Kylian Mbappe’s two second-half goals steered defending champion France to a 3-1 victory over Poland in a Round of 16 match at the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar on Sunday (December 4).

With these two goals, Mbappe took his World Cup goals tally to nine.

Olivier Giroud put France ahead in the 44th minute. In the second half, Mbappe found the back of the net in the 74th minute, and in stoppage time (90+1).

Poland got a consolation goal via a penalty which was converted by captain Rober Lewandowski in stoppage time (90+9).