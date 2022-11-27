Canada eliminated from FIFA World Cup after 1-4 loss to Croatia

Alphonso Davies scored Canada’s first-ever World Cup goal seconds into the match but the team’s trip to football’s biggest tournament will end on Thursday against Morocco.

Andrej Kramaric scored a pair of goals and Croatia crushed Canada’s hopes of advancing at its first FIFA World Cup in 36 years with a 4-1 victory at Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar, on Sunday (November 27).

Marko Livaja and Lovro Majer also scored for Croatia, the runner-up to France at the 2018 World Cup in Russia. Captain Luka Modric, 37, was still looking for his first goal of the tournament in what is likely his final World Cup.

Morocco went to the top of Group F with its first win at a World Cup since 1998. But the victory meant that the Canadians needed a win against Croatia for a chance to reach the knockout stage.

