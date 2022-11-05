FIFA World Cup 2022: Schedule, groups, match times in IST, venues, live TV, streaming, and more

Here is your complete guide to the FIFA World Cup 2022 to be played in Qatar from November 20 to December 18.

The FIFA World Cup 2022 will kick off in Qatar on November 20, Sunday, with host Qatar facing Ecuador at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor. The 22nd edition of the football World Cup will see the participation of 32 teams and the final will be held on December 18, Sunday.

For the first time, the football World Cup will be played in the Arab world. Qatar won the right to host this quadrennial showpiece event in 2010. Australia, Japan, South Korea and the US were the other countries that bid to host the World Cup.

The 32 teams are divided into eight groups with the top two from each group qualifying for the knockout stages of Round of 16. In all, 64 matches will be played.

Also read: World Cup in Qatar: FIFA urges teams to ‘focus on the football’

Advertisement

To reach the FIFA World Cup 2022, teams must play in their respective regional qualifiers. The slots for each continent/region are pre-determined by the FIFA.

Here is all you need to know about the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar. Check out the groups, schedule, match timings, venues, live TV, and streaming information, and more.

Watch: Mohanlal’s musical tribute for FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar

Continent/region-wise representation

On 30 May 2015, the FIFA Executive Committee decided to allocate the following number of slots to the confederations for the FIFA World Cup 2022.

AFC (Asian Football Confederation): 4.5

(Asian Football Confederation): 4.5 CAF (Confederation of African Football): 5

(Confederation of African Football): 5 Concacaf (Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football): 3.5

(Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football): 3.5 CONMEBOL (South Amerian Football Confederation): 4.5

(South Amerian Football Confederation): 4.5 OFC (Oceania Football Confederation): 0.5

(Oceania Football Confederation): 0.5 UEFA (Union of European Football Associations): 13

(Union of European Football Associations): 13 Host: (Qatar) 1

(Qatar) 1 Asia (6): Qatar (host), Australia, Iran, Japan, Saudi Arabia, South Korea

Qatar (host), Australia, Iran, Japan, Saudi Arabia, South Korea Africa (5): Cameroon, Senegal, Ghana, Tunisia, Morocco

Cameroon, Senegal, Ghana, Tunisia, Morocco Europe (13): Belgium, Croatia, Denmark, England, France, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Germany, Serbia, Spain, Switzerland, Wales.

Belgium, Croatia, Denmark, England, France, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Germany, Serbia, Spain, Switzerland, Wales. North/Central America and the Caribbean (4): Canada, Costa Rica, Mexico, USA.

Canada, Costa Rica, Mexico, USA. South America (4): Argentina, Brazil, Ecuador, Uruguay

Also read: Lionel Messi confirms World Cup in Qatar will be his last

FIFA World Cup 2022 Stadiums/Venues (8)

Al Bayt Stadium (9 matches including opening game and 1 semi-final). Capacity: 60,000. Location: Al Khor City, 35km north of central Doha.

(9 matches including opening game and 1 semi-final). 60,000. Al Khor City, 35km north of central Doha. Khalifa International Stadium (8 matches – 6 group stage, 1 Round of 16, and third place play-off). Capacity: 40,000. Location: Aspire, 5km west of central Doha.

(8 matches – 6 group stage, 1 Round of 16, and third place play-off). 40,000. Aspire, 5km west of central Doha. Al Thumama Stadium (8 matches – 6 group stage, 1 Round of 16, and 1 quarter-final). Capacity: 40,000. Location: Al Thumama, 12km south of central Doha.

(8 matches – 6 group stage, 1 Round of 16, and 1 quarter-final). 40,000. Al Thumama, 12km south of central Doha. Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium (7 matches – 6 group stage and 1 Round of 16). Capacity: 40,000. Location: Umm Al Afaei, 20km west of central Doha.

(7 matches – 6 group stage and 1 Round of 16). 40,000. Umm Al Afaei, 20km west of central Doha. Lusail Stadium (10 matches – 6 group stage, 1 Round of 16, 1 quarter-final, 1 semi-final, and the final. This is Qatar’s biggest tournament venue). Capacity: 80,000: Location: Lusail City, 20km north of central Doha.

(10 matches – 6 group stage, 1 Round of 16, 1 quarter-final, 1 semi-final, and the final. This is Qatar’s biggest tournament venue). 80,000: Lusail City, 20km north of central Doha. Stadium 974 (7 matches – 6 group stage, 1 Round of 16). Capacity: 40,000. Location: Ras Abu Aboud, 10km east of central Doha.

(7 matches – 6 group stage, 1 Round of 16). 40,000. Ras Abu Aboud, 10km east of central Doha. Education City Stadium (8 matches – 6 group stage, 1 Round of 16 and 1 quarter-final). Capacity: 40,000. Location: Al Rayyan, 13km north-west of central Doha.

(8 matches – 6 group stage, 1 Round of 16 and 1 quarter-final). 40,000. Al Rayyan, 13km north-west of central Doha. Al Janoub Stadium (7 matches – 6 group stage and 1 Round of 16). Capacity: 40,000. Location: Al Wakrah, 22km east of central Doha.

Also read: Qatar Airways to hire 10,000 employees ahead of FIFA World Cup in Doha

Groups

Group A: Qatar, Ecuador, Senegal, Netherlands

Qatar, Ecuador, Senegal, Netherlands Group B: England, Iran, USA, Wales

England, Iran, USA, Wales Group C: Argentina, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, Poland

Argentina, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, Poland Group D: France, Australia, Denmark, Tunisia

France, Australia, Denmark, Tunisia Group E: Spain, Costa Rica, Germany, Japan

Spain, Costa Rica, Germany, Japan Group F: Belgium, Canada, Morocco, Croatia

Belgium, Canada, Morocco, Croatia Group G: Brazil, Serbia, Switzerland, Cameroon

Brazil, Serbia, Switzerland, Cameroon Group H: Portugal, Ghana, Uruguay, Korea Republic

Also read: David Beckham faces backlash for promoting Qatar ahead of FIFA World Cup

FIFA World Cup 2022 Schedule (All times IST)

Match timings (IST): 12:30 am, 3:30 pm, 6:30 pm, 8:30 pm, and 9:30 pm.

November 20

Group A: Qatar vs Ecuador (Al Bayt Stadium; 9:30 pm)

November 21

Group B: England vs Iran (Khalifa International Stadium; 6:30 pm)

Group A: Senegal vs Netherlands (Al Thumama Stadium; 9:30 pm)

November 22

Group B: United States vs. Wales (Ahmad bin Ali Stadium; 12:30 am)

Group C: Argentina vs Saudi Arabia (Lusail Stadium; 3:30 pm)

Group D: Denmark vs Tunisia (Education City Stadium; 6:30 pm)

Group C: Mexico vs Poland (Stadium 974; 9:30 pm)

November 23

Group D: France vs Australia (Al Janoub Stadium; 12:30 am)

Group F: Morocco vs Croatia (Al Bayt Stadium; 3:30 pm)

Group E: Germany vs Japan (Khalifa International Stadium; 6:30 pm)

Group E: Spain vs Costa Rica (Al Thumama Stadium; 9:30 pm)

November 24

Group F: Belgium vs Canada (Ahmad bin Ali Stadium; 12:30 am)

Group G: Switzerland vs Cameroon (Al Janoub Stadium; 3:30 pm)

Group H: Uruguay vs South Korea (Education City Stadium; 6:30 pm)

Group H: Portugal vs Ghana (Stadium 974; 9:30 pm)

November 25

Group G: Brazil vs Serbia (Lusail Stadium; 12:30 am)

Group B: Wales vs Iran (Ahmad bin Ali Stadium; 3:30 pm)

Group A: Qatar vs Senegal (Al Thumama Stadium; 6:30 pm)

Group A: Netherlands vs Ecuador (Khalifa International Stadium; 9:30 pm)

November 26

Group B: England vs United States (Al Bayt Stadium; 12:30 am)

Group D: Tunisia vs Australia (Al Janoub Stadium; 3:30 pm)

Group C: Poland vs Saudi Arabia (Education City Stadium; 6:30 pm)

Group D: France vs Denmark (Stadium 974; 9:30 pm)

November 27

Group C: Argentina vs Mexico (Lusail Stadium; 12:30 am)

Group E: Japan vs Costa Rica (Ahmad bin Ali Stadium; 3:30 pm)

Group F: Belgium vs Morocco (Al Thumama Stadium; 6:30 pm)

Group F: Croatia vs Canada (Khalifa International Stadium; 9:30 pm)

November 28

Group E: Spain vs Germany (Al Bayt Stadium; 12:30 am)

Group G: Cameroon vs Serbia (Al Janoub Stadium; 3:30 pm)

Group H: South Korea vs Ghana (Education City Stadium; 6:30 pm)

Group G: Brazil vs Switzerland (Stadium 974; 9:30 pm)

November 29

Group H: Portugal vs Uruguay (Lusail Stadium; 12:30 am)

Group A: Netherlands vs Qatar (Al Bayt Stadium; 8:30 pm)

Group A: Ecuador vs Senegal (Khalifa International Stadium; 8:30 pm)

November 30

Group B: Wales vs England (Ahmad bin Ali Stadium; 12:30 am)

Group B: Iran vs United States (Al Thumama Stadium; 12:30 am)

Group D: Tunisia vs France (Education City Stadium; 8:30 pm)

Group D: Australia vs Denmark (Al Janoub Stadium; 8:30 pm)

December 1

Group C: Poland vs Argentina (Stadium 974; 12:30 am)

Group C: Saudi Arabia vs Mexico (Lusail Stadium; 12:30 am)

Group F: Croatia vs Belgium (Ahmad bin Ali Stadium; 8:30 pm)

Group F: Canada vs Morocco (Al Thumama Stadium; 8:30 pm)

December 2

Group E: Japan vs Spain (Khalifa International Stadium; 12:30 am)

Group E: Costa Rica vs Germany (Al Bayt Stadium; 12:30 am)

Group H: South Korea vs Portugal (Education City Stadium; 8:30 pm)

Group H: Ghana vs Uruguay (Al Janoub Stadium; 8:30 pm)

December 3

Group G: Cameroon vs Brazil (Lusail Stadium; 12:30 am)

Group G: Serbia vs Switzerland (Stadium 974; 12:30 am)

ROUND OF 16

December 3

49 Winner of Group A vs Runner-up of Group B (Khalifa International Stadium; 8:30 pm)

December 4

50 Winner of Group C vs Runner-up of Group D (Ahmed bin Ali Stadium; 12:30 am)

52 Winner of Group D vs Runner-up of Group C (Al Thumama Stadium; 8:30 pm)

December 5

51 Winner of Group B vs Runner-up of Group A (Al Bayt Stadium; 12:30 am)

53 Winner of Group E vs Runner-up of Group F (Al Janoub Stadium; 8:30 pm)

December 6

54 Winner of Group G vs Runner-up of Group H (Stadium 974; 12:30 am)

55 Winner of Group F vs Runners-up of Group E (Education City Stadium; 8:30 pm)

December 7

56 Winner of Group H vs Runner-up of Group G (Lusail Iconic Stadium; 12:30 am)

REST DAY – December 8

QUARTER-FINALS

December 9

58 – Winner of 53 vs Winner of 54 (Education City Stadium; 8:30 pm)

December 10

57 – Winner of 49 vs Winner of 50 (Lusail Stadium; 12:30 am)

60 – Winner of 55 vs Winner of 56 (Al Thumama Stadium; 8:30 pm)

December 11

59 – Winner of 51 vs Winner of 52 (Al Bayt Stadium; 12:30 am)

REST DAYS – December 12, 13

December 14

61 – Winner of 57 vs Winner of 58 (Lusail Stadium; 12:30 am)

December 15

62 – Winner of 59 vs. Winner of 60 (Al Bayt Stadium; 12:30 am)

REST DAY – December 16

THIRD PLACE

December 17

63 – Loser of 61 vs Loser of 62 (Khalifa International Stadium; 8:30 pm)

FINAL

December 18

64 – Winner of 61 vs Winner of 62 (Lusail Stadium; 8:30 pm)

Also read: FIFA World Cup 2022: Qatar stadiums likely to sell alcohol, says report

FIFA World Cup 2022 live TV, streaming

In India, Viacom18 has won the rights to telecast World Cup matches. Sports18 will broadcast all games live. VOOT and Jio TV will live stream the games.

Trophy, awards and medals

The winner of the FIFA World Cup 2022 will be presented with the FIFA World Cup Trophy, which remains the property of FIFA. The winning team will be provided with the Trophy during an on-pitch ceremony immediately following the final whistle, and will return it to FIFA in its dressing room immediately after the ceremonies of the final match and prior to its departure from the stadium. At this time, the winning team shall be provided with the FIFA World Cup Winner’s Trophy, as per FIFA’s rules.

FIFA will engrave the Trophy with the name of the winning team. A souvenir plaque will be presented to each Participating Member Association.

A diploma will be presented to the teams ranked first, second and third in the

final competition.

Medals will be presented to each of the top three teams in the final competition – gold medals to the winners, silver medals to the runners-up and bronze medals to the team ranked third.

Special awards

Fair Play trophy

The FIFA Fair Play trophy, a fair play medal for each player and team official, a diploma and a voucher for $50,000 worth of football equipment (to be used for youth football development) will be presented to the team finishing first in the fair play contest. The applicable rules are in the fair play contest regulations.

Golden, Silver and Bronze Boots

The Golden Boot will be awarded to the player who scores the most goals in the final competition. If two or more players score the same number of goals, the number of assists (as determined by the members of the FIFA Technical Study Group) shall be decisive. If two or more players are still equal after taking into account the number of assists, the total minutes played in the tournament will be taken into account, with the player playing fewer minutes ranked first. A Silver Boot and a Bronze Boot will also be awarded for the second and third-highest goalscorers respectively.

Golden, Silver and Bronze Balls

The Golden Ball will be awarded to the best player of the final competition. A Silver Ball and a Bronze Ball will be awarded to the second- and third-best players respectively.

Golden Glove

The Golden Glove will be awarded to the best goalkeeper in the final competition, as selected by the FIFA Technical Study Group.

Young Player

The Young Player Award will be presented to the best young player (born on or after 1 January 2001) in the final competition, as selected by the FIFA Technical Study Group.

Most World Cup titles

Brazil (5)

Germany (4)

Italy (4)

Argentina (2)

France (2)

Uruguay (2)

England (1)

Spain (1)

Previous champions

2018: France

2014: Germany

2010: Spain

2006: Italy

2002: Brazil

1998: France

1994: Brazil

1990: West Germany

1986: Argentina

1982: Italy

1978: Argentina

1974: West Germany

1970: Brazil

1966: England

1962: Brazil

1958: Brazil

1954: West Germany

1950: Uruguay

1938: Italy

1934: Italy

1930: Uruguay

Next edition – World Cup 2026. Canada, Mexico, and the US will host the tournament.