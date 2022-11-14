FIFA World Cup: Format, points, tie-breaker, goal-line tech, other rules

The FIFA World Cup 2022 will be played in Qatar from November 20 to December 18. The competition features 32 teams including the host Qatar.

Here is the FIFA World Cup 2022 tournament format, teams, points system, what happens if sides are tied on points in the group stage, and more rules, as per FIFA.

Number of players permitted

While at previous World Cups the squads were restricted to 23 players, the Bureau of the FIFA Council has approved an increase to a maximum of 26 players per team, to be selected from a release list of 55 names (versus 35 at World Cup 2018 in Russia).

This decision to increase the number of players on the provisional and final lists is related to, among other things, the knock-on effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, but also to the unique timing – November and December – of Qatar 2022.

Squad composition

The squad list for Qatar 2022 must include three goalkeepers. There are no restrictions or stipulations regarding the number of defenders, midfielders or forwards.

Replacements

If one of the players initially included in a squad list picks up an injury or contracts COVID-19, he may be replaced up to the day before the relevant team’s first match. In this situation, new call-ups do not necessarily have to feature on the 55-man release list. Any new player will be allocated the number of the player he is replacing in the squad.

Points System

Win – 3 points

Draw – 1

Loss – 0

FIFA World Cup 2022 Format

The 32-team competition will be played in a group stage, followed by the round of 16, quarter-finals and semi-finals, the play-off for third place and the final.

The 32 teams taking part in the final competition will be divided into eight groups of four teams.

The FIFA Organising Committee has divided the teams into groups by seeding and drawing lots in public at the Final Draw, which took place in Qatar in 2022, whilst taking sporting and geographical factors into consideration as far as possible.

The last two matches in each group shall have simultaneous kick-off times on the same day.

Round of 16

The two teams finishing first and second in each group qualify for the round of 16.

The 16 teams that qualify from the group stage will contest the round of 16 as

follows:

Winner A vs Runner-up B = Winner 1 (M49)

Winner B vs Runner-up A = Winner 2 (M51)

Winner C vs Runner-up D = Winner 3 (M50)

Winner D vs Runner-up C = Winner 4 (M52)

Winner E vs Runner-up F = Winner 5 (M53)

Winner F vs Runner-up E = Winner 6 (M55)

Winner G vs Runner-up H = Winner 7 (M54)

Winner H vs Runner-up G = Winner 8 (M56)

Note: the above configuration does not necessarily represent the chronological order in which the matches will be played.

The eight teams that qualify from the round of 16 will contest the quarter-finals as follows:

A (M57): Winner 1 (M49) vs Winner 3 (M50)

B (M58): Winner 5 (M53) vs Winner 7 (M54)

C (M59): Winner 2 (M51) vs Winner 4 (M52)

D (M60): Winner 6 (M55) vs Winner 8 (M56)

Note: the above configuration does not necessarily represent the chronological order in which the matches will be played.

The four winners of the quarter-finals will contest the semi-finals as follows:

Semi-final 1 (M61): Winner A (M57) vs Winner B (M58)

Semi-final 2 (M62): Winner C (M59) vs Winner D (M60)

Note: the above configuration does not necessarily represent the chronological order in which the matches will be played.

The two winners of the semi-finals will contest the final.

The runners-up of the semi-finals will contest the play off for third place.

Equal points and qualification for the knockout stage

If two or more teams in the same group are equal on points after the completion of the group stage, the following criteria, in the order below, shall be applied to determine the ranking:

Step 1:

(a) greatest number of points obtained in all group matches;

(b) superior goal difference in all group matches;

(c) greatest number of goals scored in all group matches.

Step 2:

If two or more teams in the same group are equal on the basis of the above three criteria, their rankings will be determined as follows:

(d) greatest number of points obtained in the group matches between the teams concerned;

(e) superior goal difference resulting from the group matches between the teams concerned;

(f) greatest number of goals scored in all group matches between the teams concerned;

(g) highest team conduct score relating to the number of yellow and red cards

obtained:

– yellow card: minus 1 point

– indirect red card (as a result of two yellow cards): minus 3 points

– direct red card: minus 4 points

– yellow card and direct red card: minus 5 points

Only one of the above deductions shall be applied to a player in a single match. The team with the highest number of points shall be ranked highest.

(h) drawing of lots by FIFA.

With respect to the second step, all affected teams will be ranked by applying the criteria (d) to (g) in order. If one team qualifies for a higher or lower ranking pursuant to one criterion but it is not possible to rank all teams on the basis of the same criterion, the remaining two or three teams will be ranked pursuant to the next criterion, and so on. In any case, the second step of the ranking does not restart for the two or three teams remaining after application of a criterion.

Extra time and kicks from the penalty mark

In the knockout stages, if a match is level at the end of normal playing time, extra time shall be played. Extra time shall consist of two 15-minute periods, with an interval not exceeding five minutes before the first period of extra time begins and a short drinks break (interval) not exceeding one minute at halftime. The players shall remain on the pitch during both of these intervals.

If the score is still level at the end of extra time, kicks from the penalty mark shall be taken to determine the winner, in accordance with the procedure specified in the Laws of the Game.

Substitutes

During FIFA World Cup 2022 matches, coaches will be able to make five substitutions (it was three at World Cup 2018 in Russia). This decision was permanently approved by IFAB at its 136th Annual General Meeting in June this year.

One additional substitute may be used when a match goes into extra time (regardless of whether or not the team has already used the full number of permitted substitutes before extra time).

Substitutes’ bench

Up to 15 substitutes and 11 team officials (a maximum of 26 people) – one of whom must be the team doctor – will be allowed to sit on the team bench during matches at Qatar 2022.

Goal-line technology

Goal-line technology may be used for the purpose of verifying whether a goal has been scored to support the referee’s decision. The participating teams shall consent, without reservation, to the use of goal-line technology in the FIFA World Cup 2022, and unconditionally and irrevocably waive any and all rights and interests they may have in connection with or as a result of the use of goal-line technology in matches of the FIFA World Cup 2022.

VARs

Video assistant referees (VARs) may be used for reviewing match-changing decisions/incidents, as per the protocol established by The International Football Association Board (IFAB).