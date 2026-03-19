Bengal elections | BJP lists 111 faces more, includes star power, former Union minister

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday (March 19) unveiled its second list of 111 candidates for the upcoming Assembly elections in West Bengal. With this, the saffron party has now announced the names of 255 candidates out of the total 294 seats in the Assembly.

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It released the first list of 144 names on Monday (March 16), a day after the schedule for the two-phase elections on April 23 and 29 was issued.

Actor Roopa Ganguly in fray after 2016

The list features actors Roopa Ganguly, also a former Rajya Sabha MP, who will contest from Sonarpur Dakshin constituency in South 24 Parganas district, adjacent to Kolkata and Hiran Chatterjee from Shyampur seat in Howrah district, which also borders Kolkata. Roopa had contested the 2016 Assembly election but lost.

Papiya Adhikari, also an actor, was chosen to contest from Tollygunj constituency in South 24 Parganas district.

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Rekha Patra, one of the main leaders of the movement against alleged atrocities on women by the local leaders of the ruling Trinamool Congress in Sandeshkhali in the Sunderbans region of the state, was fielded from Hingalganj constituency in North 24 Parganas district.

Former Union minister Nisith Pramanik has also been fielded from Mathabhanga seat in Cooch Behar district.

Among others, Sabita Barman will contest from Itahar, Dilip Saha from Nabagram, Mitali Mal from Khargram and Gargi Das Ghosh from Kandi.

Anamika Ghosh will enter the fray from Bharatpur, Swapan Majumder from Bongaon Dakshin, Arup Choudhary from Kamarhatim, Sanat Sardar from Sandeshkhali and Mallika Paik from Mandirbazar assembly constituency.

The BJP named Priyanka Tiberewal, who challenged Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in the Bhabanipur by-election in 2021 after the latter lost in Nandigram, as its candidate from Entally seat and Sumana Sarkar from Balagarh seat.

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The candidate from Bishnupur, who was announced in the first list, was changed in the second.

There are 20 women in the second list.

No candidate has yet been announced from Panihati, where reports speculated the mother of the doctor student who was raped and murdered at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital would be fielded.

(With agency inputs)