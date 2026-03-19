Suvendu Adhikari kicks off BJP’s Bhabanipur campaign, 'will win by 25,000 votes margin'

Kolkata, Mar 19 (PTI) Leader of the Opposition in West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, on Thursday launched the BJP's campaign for the high-profile Bhabanipur seat in south Kolkata, where he is set to take on Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Adhikari reached Kolkata in the morning from Delhi and headed to Chakberia Road, where he inaugurated the party's Bhabanipur election office and then took part in a rally.

Speaking to reporters, Adhikari said he was encouraged by the rally's response and asserted that he would campaign in every part of the constituency.

"I am hopeful that people will accept me," he said, describing the turnout at the rally as extraordinary.

Expressing confidence, he said, "I will win by a margin of 25,000 votes. People have shown today that there is no challenge here." Attacking Banerjee, Adhikari said, "The leader of infiltrators, corruption should be defeated." He also alleged that small shopkeepers had complained of harassment by the chief minister's nephew, referring to TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee.

"Small shopkeepers, drivers and common people have told me they are fed up with TMC atrocities. On this auspicious day of the first day of Chaitra Navratri, I have begun campaigning with the only aim that the TMC must be defeated," he said.

Tension briefly prevailed in the Chakberia Road area as supporters of both parties gathered in large numbers.

While BJP workers celebrated Adhikari's arrival with drumbeats, posters and party flags, TMC supporters raised slogans such as 'Joy Bangla' and 'Mamata Banerjee Zindabad'.

Kolkata Police personnel were deployed in large numbers and formed human barricades to separate rival supporters and prevent any untoward incident.

Adhikari also visited the Bhabanipur police station and alleged that BJP workers were receiving threats. He warned that if his rally was restricted or party workers were harassed, he would stage a dharna.

To a query on his decision to contest from two seats, Adhikari said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi has instructed me to contest from both places. I will win from Nandigram with a bigger margin, and I will also defeat Mamata Banerjee here (Bhabanipur)." Asked about his opponent in Nandigram, who was earlier associated with him, Adhikari said, "I will not say anything about him. The people of Nandigram know how I stood by them." Adhikari is slated to campaign at Nandigram later in the day. PTI

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