Mamata unveils TMC manifesto, accuses EC of bias ahead of West Bengal polls

West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee on Friday (March 20) released the TMC’s manifesto for the upcoming Assembly elections. During the event, she lashed out at the Election Commission (EC) and accused it of acting as the “puppet of the BJP”.

Banerjee further alleged that the “undeclared President’s rule” has been imposed in the state, asking whether Prime Minister Narendra Modi needs such measures to win elections.

“An undeclared President’s Rule has been imposed here. Shame! Does Modi need to impose President’s Rule to win votes? Are they so afraid of the people of Bengal? History repeats itself. Kolkata was once the capital of the British, but they shifted it out of fear. They understood that the people here cannot be subdued. They do not bow their heads,” said Banerjee.

Manifesto promises welfare, healthcare expansion

The TMC manifesto outlined 10 pledges focused on expanding welfare schemes, improving healthcare access and strengthening infrastructure across the state. The document lays out the party’s priorities as it seeks a fourth consecutive term in power.

Unveiling the manifesto, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said the promises would guide the government’s work in the coming years. "I respectfully present before you my 10 'pratigyas' (pledges) as the path for our government's journey over the next five years," she said.

Among the key announcements is ‘Duare Chikitsa’, a doorstep healthcare initiative aimed at organising annual camps in every block and town. "Healthcare services will reach the courtyard of every household. Through Duare Chikitsa camps in every block and town, people will have access to quality healthcare at their doorstep," Banerjee said.

The party also proposed an increase in assistance under the ‘Lakshmir Bhandar’ scheme, raising monthly payouts for women beneficiaries across categories.

Attack on EC and BJP

“For the same reason, Bengal has long been their target. They do not want Bengal to exist with its language, identity, and intellect. If you look at IIMs, Bengalis are spread across the world. That is why Bengal is being targeted. They are jealous,” she added as quoted in local media.

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The TMC supremo further alleged that the Centre and EC were planning delimitation of constituencies to help the BJP win the next Lok Sabha polls.

Lashing out at the EC over the transfer of IAS and IPS officers ahead of the Assembly elections, Banerjee said that the reason behind the move was to ensure the flow of cash, arms and goons into the state through the borders. She further alleged that a conspiracy was being hatched to incite violence in West Bengal.

Alleges 'undeclared President’s rule'

“If Bengal is to be saved, if people are to live together in peace and harmony, then teach the BJP a lesson. Do not be intimidated by central agencies. Do not fall for monetary temptations. IAS and IPS officers have been changed so that money can be funnelled in from the borders, guns, and mafia money are being brought in. There is a conspiracy to incite violence,” said Banerjee.

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“President’s Rule has already been imposed forcibly, even if they are not saying it openly. If the people of Bengal are attacked, they know how to respond,” she added.

“I am speaking for Hindus, Buddhists, Sikhs, Jains—everyone. This oppressive Modi government, a government that loots people using agencies, an anti-farmer government, will soon be gone. Whom Krishna protects, none can kill. Greetings to people of all religions. These people are intimidating journalists, deciding in the morning what will be published and what will not. The people will win,” said Banerjee/

Delimitation concerns

West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee on Friday (March 20) released the TMC’s manifesto for the upcoming Assembly elections. During the event, she lashed out at the Election Commission (EC) and accused it of acting as the “puppet of the BJP”.

Also Read: TMC packs a punch with new faces, ticket reshuffle, and social coalition boost

Banerjee further alleged that the “undeclared President’s rule” has been imposed in the state, asking whether Prime Minister Narendra Modi needs such measures to win elections.

“An undeclared President’s Rule has been imposed here. Shame! Does Modi need to impose President’s Rule to win votes? Are they so afraid of the people of Bengal? History repeats itself. Kolkata was once the capital of the British, but they shifted it out of fear. They understood that the people here cannot be subdued. They do not bow their heads,” said Banerjee.

Appeal for communal harmony

“For the same reason, Bengal has long been their target. They do not want Bengal to exist with its language, identity, and intellect. If you look at IIMs, Bengalis are spread across the world. That is why Bengal is being targeted. They are jealous,” she added as quoted in local media.

Also Read: Bengal elections: SIR row, two-phase polling dominate debate | AI With Sanket

The TMC supremo further alleged that the Centre and EC were planning delimitation of constituencies to help the BJP win the next Lok Sabha polls.

Lashing out at the EC over the transfer IAS and IPS officers ahead of the Assembly elections, Banerjee said that the reason behind the move was to ensure the flow of cash, arms and goons into the state through the borders. She further alleged that a conspiracy was being hatched to incite violence in West Bengal.

(With agency inputs)