Assembly elections LIVE: Voting begins in Kerala, Assam, Puducherry

Kerala, Assam, and Puducherry will vote in a single phase to elect their respective assembly members from 7 am to 5 pm today (April 9). The results will be declared on May 4, along with Tamil Nadu and West Bengal, which are scheduled to be held later this month.

Assam, where the BJP seeks a third term, will vote in 126 seats.

In the 140-constituency Kerala Assembly, the contest is three-way, between the CPI(M)-led LDF, the Congress-led UDF, and the BJP-led NDA.

In the 30-seat Puducherry assembly, the AINRC-led coalition under CM N Rangasamy, backed by BJP, will be looking for another term.

Bypolls are also being held in Gujarat, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Nagaland, and Tripura. Key contests include Karnataka’s Davangere South and Bagalkot, and Maharashtra’s Baramati seat, vacant after Deputy CM Ajit Pawar’s death. The Bombay High Court has cancelled the Ponda by-election in Goa.

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