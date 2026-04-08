'Outsider' influx row rocks Assam polls: Opposition warns of 'Bihar-style vote chori'

At the eleventh hour before its highly charged-up Assembly elections on Thursday (April 9), Assam has witnessed allegations of a large-scale influx of “outsiders” triggering a row. While the Opposition has warned of a “Bihar-like situation”, the state’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) dismissed the claims as baseless.

Non-local voters to cast ballot?

The Congress and its allies, challenging the saffron party, have claimed that non-local or “bogus” voters were being ferried into the state by air or land routes to influence the election’s outcome. According to them, the situation was akin to that in Bihar last year, where they alleged, the BJP won the polls with the help of “outsiders” and that more ballots were cast than the total number of registered voters.

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In Assam, if media reports are to be believed, several people were arriving from parts of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, many of whom were not even aware of the constituencies or polling stations.

In the Dispur constituency, Congress candidate Meera Borthakur Goswami said she personally saw individuals offering to arrange for voters.

'Do not want Bihar and UP votes in Assam'

“What we feared has come true. One Dhiraj Singh claimed to be from IIT Guwahati and asked me whether I needed people to vote for me. I told him that the people of Dispur constituency will vote for me. But he told me that if I need votes for myself, he can manage. What nonsense is it? Three people have come to me. However, I made it clear to them that I have no time to talk to them. I do not want votes from Bihar and UP. Many people are coming from Bihar and UP. There are reports in the media also,” Goswami said.

She also questioned the role of the Election Commission and the police and sought vigilance.

“Where are the police? Why do they allow the people to come? Where is the Election Commission? I want to tell the people of Assam that the Bihar model was brought to Assam. What we have alleged earlier has come to true. A person who is not a voter of any polling station, how can he vote here? I appeal to the people to keep a strict vigil so that no outsider can vote in any part of the state,” she told The Federal.

The Congress candidate also claimed that the persons who offered to help her in the election told her that they were sent to her by Ashok Singhal, a state cabinet minister.

Gaurav Gogoi speaks out

Assam Congress president and MP Gaurav Gogoi, who is spearheading the Opposition in this election, also raised the issue on social media.

“Various reports and other media outlets have highlighted that a large number of buses coming from Bihar have been spotted in different parts of Assam. This has raised questions among the people of Assam,” he said.

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“At this time, public awareness is extremely important. In particular, it is essential to maintain a vigilant watch on what is happening near the polling stations. Because only when citizens remain alert and vigilant can our democracy remain the strongest,” Gaurav added.

Assam Congress media secretary Gopal Chandra Sarma said such movements had been noticed across several districts, particularly in Lower Assam.

“Yes, such vehicles were seen everywhere in Assam, mostly in the Lower Assam districts. What we have alleged earlier about ‘vote chori’ has come true now. The people have noticed themselves,” he said.

He also criticised the ruling party’s stand on protecting indigenous identity.

“A party which talked of 'Jati, Mati and Bheti' (community, soil and foundation) is trying to win the election with outsiders' votes. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has talked of constitutional safeguards for the indigenous people of the state by implementing Clause 6 of the Assam Accord. But the reality of his intention has been exposed this time,” Gopal said.

Last year, a massive uproar over the alleged theft of ballots in states such as Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Haryana put the Congress and other Opposition parties on a collision course with the Election Commission and the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government at the Centre ahead of the Bihar polls.

Concerns over the fairness of the electoral process have also been raised by independent observers.

'Not free and fair election'

“This is not a free and fair election. The Election Commission is acting at the behest of the ruling party,” said a senior journalist, requesting anonymity.

“Presently, the opposition is strong in the state. Due to united opposition, votes will not be split. In such a situation, the NDA (National Democratic Alliance) will win only 50-55 seats. Therefore, they have to go for unfair means. By this, the NDSA will increase their tally up to 60,” he added.

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North-east-based political analyst Prasenjit Biswas questioned how such voters could cast their ballots without being on the rolls.

“But how can they vote in Assam? Their names must be included in the voter list,” he said.

The electorate in the poll-bound state has increased by 15.21 lakh since the 2021 elections. The total number of voters in 2026 stands at 24,958,139, up from 23,436,864 five years ago.

Biswas further elaborated on the allegations. “The allegation that a lot of voters have been mobilised from Bihar and UP to vote in Assam elections is part of what goes by the name of vote chori. Using some devious means, such voters are brought in various places of Assam, behind which there are sinister designs, apparently,” he said.

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“A proper investigation on such cases shall reveal the modus operandi and the objective of such manipulation and intentional bungling,” he added.

No vote chori, says BJP

The BJP, however, rejected the allegations, maintaining that those arriving are genuine voters.

Assam BJP spokesperson Amal Narayan Patowary said, “They are the residents of Assam. But work in Bihar and UP. They came here to vote and go back. There is no question of 'vote chori' here.”

“During a conversation with media persons, they spoke in Assamese. So how can you call them outsiders?” he questioned.