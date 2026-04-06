Identity politics, beef row turn Assam's debut seat in Guwahati into volatile contest

Assam’s Guwahati Central constituency, which is set for its electoral debut on Thursday (April 9) after coming into existence in 2023, is one of the most intensely watched battlegrounds for this year’s contest. What has made what seemed to be a straightforward urban-centric battle into an epicentre is clashes between identity politics, personal attacks and other allegations.

BJP fields 'outsider' Vijay Kumar Gupta

The state's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has fielded Vijay Kumar Gupta from the seat. The veteran businessman is facing a challenge from the 27-year-old Kunki Chowdhury of the Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP), a member of the Congress-led Opposition, Asom Sonmilito Morcha.

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The Opposition has tried to project Gupta, who has a Bihar connection, as an outsider in order to cash in on the indigenous voters’ sentiments and targeted the BJP, saying the ruling party ignored local faces for this election.

Gupta has defended his case, saying his family has been in Assam for generations and that the state is his home. He, however, is not fluent in Assamese.

In a constituency where Assamese, Bengali, Hindi-speaking, Gorkha and other communities live side by side, such messaging has struck a chord. Voters here are weighing not just party lines, but also questions of identity and representation.

Kunki focusing on small meetings

Kunki is trying to make the most of the situation. A first-time candidate who is not known outside limited circles, she is connecting with voters through small meetings and door-to-door interactions rather than going for big rallies.

The AJP’s face, an indigenous one and also the youngest to contest in Assam this year, is focusing on civic issues such as water supply, garbage management, traffic congestion, and job creation.

CM Himanta Biswa Sarma targets Kunki family

But Kunki has now discovered an attack coming from a high-profile quarter, and that is the chief minister of the state. Himanta Biswa Sarma, who is eyeing his second successive term as the CM and the BJP’s hat-trick in power in the state, has targeted the AJP candidate’s family on religious lines.

Taking aim at Kunki’s mother, Sujata Gurung Chowdhury, the BJP strongman has alleged that social media posts made by her had hurt “Sanatani sentiments” as they were related to the consumption of beef. He asked the voters to take notice of the fact, besides hinting at legal action.

Kunki defended her mother, dismissing the allegations as “baseless”. Sujata also reacted, asking why she was being dragged into the campaign when she is not involved in politics.

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The controversy has earned Kunki’s campaign more focus. Informal political talks in markets and by-lanes are now featuring her name. It has also helped the AJP candidate in a way.

Gorkhas, Bengalis back Kunki

The BJP’s attacks on Kunki’s family on religious lines have made sections of the Gorkha community (Sujata is a Gorkha) upset, with some organisations rallying behind her. Similar support has also come from Bengali groups, including the United Bengali Forum Assam, which has appealed to voters to support candidates representing the community’s interests.

AJP president Lurinjyoti Gogoi accused the BJP of trying to divert attention. “People are asking about jobs, price rise and civic problems. Instead, such issues are being brought up,” he said.

deepfake videos, foreign assets allegations

Amid this, Kunki has also filed a complaint at the Panbazar Cyber Crime Police Station in Guwahati, alleging that a deepfake video is being circulated to mislead voters, adding another layer of tension to the campaign.

The atmosphere was already charged following the alleged assault of the Congress candidate contesting from Naduar constituency in Sonitpur district, Sunil Kumar Chhetri, by some unidentified men recently.

The incident drew strong reactions from sections of the Gorkha community.

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Now, fresh allegations by Congress leader Pawan Khera regarding purported foreign assets linked to the chief minister’s wife, Riniki Bhuyan Sarma, have further intensified the political battle. While the BJP has rejected the claims as politically motivated, the timing has ensured that the issue is being widely discussed across the constituency.

For many voters, these developments have raised uncomfortable questions. Some see it as a matter of political accountability, while others view it as an attempt to target the leadership ahead of elections.

'Election about nature of political discourse'

Political economist Parakala Prabhakar said the contest reflects a larger shift. “This election is not just about one seat. It is also about the nature of political discourse and the choices voters make,” he observed.

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On the ground, however, the mood is mixed. While the BJP still retains a strong organisational base, there are signs of churn. Even a small shift in votes in a multi-cornered contest like that in Guwahati Central could make a difference.

As campaigning enters its final stretch, Guwahati Central is no longer just another constituency. It has become a test case of identity politics, campaign strategy and how far political rhetoric can shape voter behaviour.