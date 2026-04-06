Passport row rocks Assam polls: Serious allegation or election theatre?

A Capital Beat episode featured political analyst Debajit Goswami and senior journalist Thomas Alex discussing allegations made by Congress leader Pawan Khera against Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s wife, Rinki Bhuyan Sharma, in the run-up to the April 9 elections. The discussion focused on claims of multiple foreign passports, undisclosed overseas assets, and the political implications of the controversy emerging days before voting.

The issue stems from a press conference in New Delhi where allegations were raised that Rinki Bhuyan Sharma possessed passports from the UAE, Egypt, and Antigua and Barbuda, along with properties in Dubai and investments through shell companies. The Congress also questioned disclosures made in election affidavits and urged action from the Election Commission.

The law, the judiciary… everything is in the hands of the BJP. Nothing can come out of it

In response, Himanta Biswa Sarma announced plans to initiate civil and criminal defamation proceedings against Pawan Khera and Gaurav Gogoi. He also alleged that the documents used to support the claims were sourced from a Pakistani social media group and digitally manipulated.

Allegations and counter-allegations intensify

Debajit Goswami described the allegations as serious and highlighted that similar claims had surfaced in the past. “This is not the first time that there are allegations against Dr. Sharma or his wife or his close aides,” he stated, referring to earlier political accusations dating back to his tenure in the Congress.

He noted that the timing of the allegations—just days before polling—was significant. “At the critical junction when there is an election, definitely he has taken a lot of risk being taken by Pawan Khera or Congress party,” Goswami said, underlining the potential electoral impact.

Also Read: Congress accuses Assam CM's wife of holding multiple foreign passports: What rules say

On the authenticity of the passport claims, Goswami stressed uncertainty. “Regarding the passports, we can’t be sure until and unless there is a proper probe into all the allegations,” he said, adding that in the era of digital tools, “it can all be fabricated.”

At the same time, he acknowledged the gravity of the accusations. “Allegations from the AICC headquarters by a very responsible person… this is a serious matter. There should be a proper enquiry,” he said.

Timing and political context

The discussion repeatedly returned to the timing of the controversy. Goswami pointed out that the allegations surfaced just two to three days before the end of campaigning. “This will really impact the voting pattern… at the moment,” he said.

He also highlighted that both sides had escalated the issue. While Congress raised questions about undisclosed assets and passports, Sarma countered with claims of foreign interference. “Pakistan was trying to influence the outcome of the Assam elections,” was one of the allegations attributed to the Chief Minister during the discussion.

Regarding the passports, we can’t be sure until and unless there is a proper probe into all the allegations

Goswami linked the controversy to broader electoral dynamics. “The opposition is now geared up… and they are now giving a big fight to the ruling alliance,” he observed, indicating a shift in momentum in the final phase of campaigning.

He further noted that such allegations could influence voter perception regardless of their eventual verification. “For the next two days the people’s mind will be definitely impacted because of this serious allegation,” he said.

Questions over document authenticity

The episode also examined reported inconsistencies in the documents presented during the allegations. These included spelling errors, mismatches in passport numbers and expiry dates, and irregularities in identification details.

Goswami acknowledged the possibility of manipulation but urged caution in drawing conclusions. “Manipulation we can sense… but will somebody do to that level?” he asked, referring to the extent of discrepancies highlighted.

He added that minor inconsistencies such as spelling errors are not uncommon. “This kind of typing error… it happens,” he said, while maintaining that the overall claims required investigation.

At the same time, he emphasised that not all allegations could be dismissed outright. “There cannot be some smoke without fire. Something is there,” he remarked, while reiterating that verification was essential.

He also pointed to the potential risks for Congress if the claims were proven false. “If Pawan Khera lands up in jail… it will really have a big impact on the Congress party,” he said.

Electoral implications of the controversy

Goswami described the passport controversy as a possible turning point in the Assam elections. “This allegation at the 11th hour… will definitely create some kind of convincing thing for the voters,” he stated.

If Pawan Khera lands up in jail… it will really have a big impact on the Congress party

He linked the issue to long-standing public discussions about alleged wealth accumulation. “There were always rumours… that Dr. Sharma might have accumulated a lot of property,” he said, noting that the new allegations could reinforce existing perceptions.

According to him, even unverified claims can influence electoral outcomes in the short term. “Even if it is true or not true… for the next two days the people’s mind will be impacted,” he reiterated.

He also suggested that the controversy could affect specific constituencies. “This will impact Dr. Sharma’s voting… in constituencies where BJP is already on the back foot,” he said.

Goswami added that a clarification from top national leaders could alter the situation. “If somebody from Delhi… comes and gives a clarification… then it is a different issue,” he noted.

Legal action and immediate fallout

On the legal front, Goswami indicated that action had already begun. “They have filed some cases under various sections,” he said, referring to steps taken by Sarma’s legal team.

He emphasized that the timing of legal proceedings would not immediately resolve the controversy. “Even if it is fabricated… the benefit of doubt will go to the Congress party,” he said.

Also Read: Cong alleges hidden assets, passports of Himanta’s wife; he threatens legal action

The discussion also highlighted that such disputes often remain unresolved during election periods. “We have seen… so many leaders… and finally nothing comes up,” Goswami stated, referring to past cases.

He added that the immediate political effect was more significant than eventual legal outcomes. “Congress party… took 2–3% vote swing that they were expecting,” he said.

Thomas Alex calls controversy ‘eyewash’

Senior journalist Thomas Alex joined the discussion toward the end and dismissed the entire controversy. “All this dynamics is just a eyewash… it’s basically a eyewash,” he said.

He argued that both sides were aware of each other’s backgrounds. “Congress knew everything… all through the years,” he stated.

Alex also questioned the likelihood of legal consequences. “The law, the judiciary… everything is in the hands of the BJP. Nothing can come out of it,” he said.

He further claimed that accumulation of wealth among political figures was widespread. “In the last 10–20 years… thousands of crores… it’s only natural,” he remarked.

Calling the controversy pre-election theatrics, he concluded, “Nothing is going to happen.”

Shifting electoral landscape

Goswami indicated that the electoral contest had tightened in recent days. “BJP was about to form the government… but… it seems to be a tough fight,” he said.

He pointed to recent developments affecting voter sentiment. “Last four days… a lot of controversies have come… voters are really taking back of Congress,” he observed.

The passport controversy, he suggested, added to this evolving scenario. “This is not a very small allegation… it’s a big allegation,” he said.

He reiterated that the final impact would depend on voter response on polling day. “A little bit of one or two percent vote swing… will really help them forming the government,” he stated.

The content above has been transcribed from video using a fine-tuned AI model. To ensure accuracy, quality, and editorial integrity, we employ a Human-In-The-Loop (HITL) process. While AI assists in creating the initial draft, our experienced editorial team carefully reviews, edits, and refines the content before publication. At The Federal, we combine the efficiency of AI with the expertise of human editors to deliver reliable and insightful journalism.