IIT Madras to start new Master’s degree in electric vehicles

Indian Institute of Technology, Madras, is poised to start a master’s program on Electric Vehicles. It will be an Interdisciplinary Dual Degree (IDDD) and be offered for its B-Tech and Dual Degree Students.

The students graduating from this program will have the skill sets required to pursue job opportunities in electric vehicle product development including electric vehicle integration, vehicle aggregate engineering, communication and calibration, verification and validation, and product and portfolio planning.

Giving details of the program, Head of Department of Engineering Design, IIT Madras Professor T. Asokan said that the course was a result of the collaboration of eight departments. The content offered is carefully curated to build sufficient depth in each domain, starting from vehicle basics and going to very specific EV aggregates including batteries and motors. “Over the next few years, we are hoping to have more programs with different structures in the eMobility space.”, he added.

IIT Madras provides its undergraduate students with an option to upgrade to IDDD programs, where the students will study for five years and obtain B.Tech. in a parent discipline and M.Tech. in an interdisciplinary area.

Karthick Athmanathan, Professor of Practice in IIT Madras, said, “These are exciting times for the eMobility sector. It is important to have more resources skilled in various aspects of EV Engineering and eMobility. IIT Madras has had a dominant presence in this sector for the last few years through various initiatives and centres. We are now starting this phase where formal programs for EVs and eMobility are being offered, with very close engagement with Industry.”

Professor C.S. Shankar Ram, Department of Engineering Design, IIT Madras, said, “The students will be undergoing core courses that will build the foundation for EV Engineering. They will then pursue electives in the specific area of specialisation of their choice. They would also do a master’s project in this domain as part of their degree requirement. Care has been taken to enable the student to either opt for industry employment or pursue further research. This provides flexibility to the students in choosing their sub-domain as well as orient towards industry and research.”