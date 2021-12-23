IITs attract 9,000 jobs in first phase of campus hiring

The average salary hike at the older campuses this year was in the range of 15-35 per cent, according to a report

Students at India’s top eight Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) schools received almost 9,000 job offers in the first phase of the placement season this year.

The average salary hike at the older campuses this year was in the range of 15-35 per cent, Moneycontrol reported.

IIT placements are not a barometer of the broader labour market; even so, they indicate the hiring appetite for talent.

“This year, IIT-Madras students have received 27 ₹1 crore-plus offers,” said, C S Shankar Ram, advisor (training & placement), IIT-Madras.

“The institute did not have any [₹1 crore-plus offers] last year. And this includes both domestic and international offers,” Shankar Ram, also a professor at IIT-Madras, said told Moneycontrol.

IIT-Madras students received 1,327 offers in the first phase of the placement season this year compared with 1,017 in 2020. As of now, at least 77 per cent of the students seeking placements have received job offers.

At IIT-Kanpur, over 1,330 offers were made in the first phase, with average compensation almost 35 per cent higher.

At IIT-Roorkee, 1,243 offers were received, including 32 international jobs. Two hundred eighty-one companies participated in the first phase and recruited over 80 per cent of the students seeking placement in this hiring season, according to a spokesperson for IIT-Roorkee.

At IIT-Kharagpur, over 1,600 jobs were offered. IIT-Delhi students received 1,250 offers. At IIT-Bombay, a record 1,382 offers were accepted in the first phase.

IIT-Guwahati, where the first phase of placements is still underway, said 843 students had got job offers so far and more were in the pipeline.

Likewise, at IIT (Banaras Hindu University), Varanasi, over 1,100 offers were made including pre-placement ones.

The ₹1 crore club of IIT graduates seems to be getting bigger. By the end of December 22, at least 160 students from various older IITs had attracted ₹1 crore annual offers from both domestic and international recruiters.