Coming soon! Master’s in electric vehicles at IIT Madras

The programme will be offered for BTech and dual degree students from January 2022.

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) in Madras is set to start a Master’s programme on electric vehicles (EV) that will enhance research capabilities in the field and boost students’ engagement with eMobility.

An interdisciplinary dual degree (IDDD), the programme will be offered for BTech and dual degree students from January 2022 during their third year of study. The initial intake is expected to be 25 students.

IIT-Madras’ head of department of engineering design, T Asokan, was quoted as saying in The Indian Express: “The content offered is carefully curated to build sufficient depth in each domain, starting from vehicle basics and going to very specific EV aggregates including batteries and motors.”

Students graduating from the programme will have the skills required to pursue job opportunities in EV product development including EV integration, vehicle aggregate engineering, communication and calibration, verification and validation, and product and portfolio planning.

Karthick Athmanathan, Professor of Practice at IIT Madras, reportedly said: “These are exciting times for the eMobility sector. We are clearly at the tipping point. It is important to have more resources skilled in various aspects of EV engineering and eMobility. We are now starting this phase where formal Programs for EVs and eMobility are being offered with very close engagement with Industry.”

According to CS Ram of the institute’s Department of Engineering Design: “Students will be undergoing core courses that will build the foundation for EV engineering. They will, then, pursue electives in the specific area of specialisation of their choice. They would also do a Master’s project in this domain as part of their degree requirement.”