IPL 2024: MI, RCB, PBKS players return to competitive cricket; what they did

With the 17th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) set to commence in Chennai on March 22, some of the players who currently not part of Ranji Trophy and the Indian Test team, have returned to competitive cricket in a tournament in Navi Mumbai.

All-rounder Hardik Pandya, wicketkeeper-batters Ishan Kishan and Dinesh Karthik, and opener Shikhar Dhawan are the four players who are currently playing in the DY Patil T20 Cup, a corporate tournament in which a total of 16 teams are taking part.

This tournament acts as a major preparation event for these cricketers ahead of IPL 2024. All eyes are on Hardik and Ishan, who will be playing for Mumbai Indians (MI).

Hardik will have a new role this season as he has returned to MI and will take over as the team’s captain, replacing Rohit Sharma.

How did these 4 players fare?

Hardik Pandya (MI)

Hardik returned to competitive cricket on Monday after a long injury layoff with a two-wicket haul in the DY Patil T20 Cup.

He took 2/22 in three overs and scored three runs in Reliance One’s win by two wickets in a low-scoring game over Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited at the DY Patil Cricket Academy.

He had been out of action since suffering an ankle injury during the ODI World Cup match against Bangladesh in Pune in October.

Ishan Kishan (MI)

Ishan, who faced criticism for skipping Ranji Trophy matches, scored just 19 runs in the DY Patil T20 Cup on Tuesday.

Playing for Reserve Bank of India (RBI), Ishan stumped Sumit Dhekale off seamer Sayan Mondal and later scored 19 off 12 balls with two boundaries and a six, as his team suffered an 89-run loss to Route Mobile Limited.

Ishan last played for India during the T20I series against Australia at home in November last year.

He then decided to take a break midway into India's Tour of South Africa and was ignored for the home rubber against Afghanistan and the ongoing five-Test series against England.

Ishan, who plays domestic cricket for Jharkhand, had skipped the final round matches of the Ranji Trophy and was seen training for IPL 2024 with Hardik in Baroda.

Shikhar Dhawan (PBKS)

Out-of-favour Indian batter Shikhar Dhawan returned to competitive cricket with a 28-ball 39 but his knock went in vain as DY Patil Blue lost by one run to Tata Sports Club in the DY Patil T20 Cup on Wednesday.

The 38-year-old, who last played for India during the ODI series in Bangladesh in 2022, hit five boundaries and two maximums during his entertaining knock.

Set a target of 186, Dhawan, who last played competitive cricket in 2023 IPL for Punjab Kings (PBKS), shared a 64-run stand with Abhijit Tomar in 7.1 overs.

Dinesh Karthik (RCB)

Former India wicket-keeper Dinesh Karthik, playing for DY Patil Blue, was dismissed for a first-ball duck but he took the important catch of Samarth Vyas.

Karthik is part of the TV commentary team for the ongoing India versus England Test series. He will play for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in IPL 2024.