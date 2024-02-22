IPL 2024 schedule for first 17 days out; CSK vs RCB in opener on March 22

The Board of Control for Cricket in India announced the schedule for the first two weeks of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, commencing from March 22, 2024, to April 7, 2024. During the two-week period, 21 matches will be played across 10 cities, with each team playing a minimum of three matches and a maximum of five.

The 17th season will kick off with defending champions and five-time winners Chennai Super Kings (CSK) taking on Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Chennai.

First weekend double headers

The first weekend will feature two double headers, beginning with the Punjab Kings (PBKS) hosting the Delhi Capitals (DC) on Saturday afternoon, followed by the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) hosting the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the evening. On Sunday afternoon (March 24), the action will shift to Jaipur, where the home team Rajasthan Royals will face the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). Sunday evening will witness the home team Gujarat Titans (GT), the 2022 champions and finalists of the last season going head-to-head with five-time winners Mumbai Indians (MI).

Having chosen to play their first two home matches in Visakhapatnam, the Delhi Capitals will first host the Chennai Super Kings on Sunday, 31 March in the port city and will then face the Kolkata Knight Riders at the same venue on Wednesday, 3 April.

The roster for the remaining matches will be announced once the dates for the upcoming general elections are announced early next month.

"As in the past, the BCCI will work closely with government and security agencies, following all necessary protocols and advisories related to the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections in India. Once the dates for the 18th Lok Sabha elections are announced, the Board will review and address any issues pertaining to the schedule of the first two weeks. Subsequently, the BCCI will work in tandem with local authorities to finalize the schedule for the remainder of the season, taking into account the polling dates," the BCCI said.

Two groups

As per the format, 10 teams are divided into two groups of five.

In the group stage, each team plays 14 games facing the other four sides in their group two times each (home and away basis, four teams in the other group once, and the remaining team two times.

The general elections are expected to be held in April-May.

Only in 2009, the IPL, in its entirety, was held overseas (South Africa) while the 2014 edition was partially held in the UAE due to the general elections.

However, in 2019, the tournament was held in India despite the elections.

IPL 2024 schedule for the first 17 days (March 22 to April 7)