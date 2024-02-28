BCCI contracts list 2023-24: Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan omitted; here's full list

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Wednesday announced the annual player contracts for the Indian men's team for the 2023-24 season (October 1, 2023 to September 30, 2024). Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan, who skipped the Ranji Trophy, have been omitted.

In the top bracket (Grade A+), there are four players - captain Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja. The other categories are Grade A, Grade B, Grade C, and also fast bowling contracts.

On excluding Iyer and Kishan, the BCCI said, "Please note that Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan were not considered for the annual contracts in this round of recommendations."

Iyer was earlier in Grade B, and Kishan in Grade C.

"Additionally, cricketers who meet the criteria of playing a minimum of 3 Tests or 8 ODIs or 10 T20Is within the specified period will automatically be included in Grade C on a pro-rata basis. For instance, Dhruv Jurel and Sarfaraz Khan, having played 2 Test matches so far, will be inducted into Grade C if they participate in the Dharamsala Test Match, i.e., the 5th Test of the ongoing series against England," the BCCI said.

The selection committee has also recommended fast bowling contracts for Akash Deep, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Umran Malik, Yash Dayal and Vidwath Kaverappa.

The BCCI has recommended that all cricketers should give precedence to participating in domestic cricket during periods when they are not representing the national team.

BCCI central contracts for Indian cricketers

Grade A+ (4) - Rs 7 crore

Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja.

Grade A (6) - Rs 5 crore

R Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Mohd. Siraj, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill and Hardik Pandya.

Grade B (5) - Rs 3 crore

Surya Kumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel and Yashasvi Jaiswal.

Grade C (15) - Rs 1 crore

Rinku Singh, Tilak Verma, Ruturaj Gaekwad, Shardul Thakur, Shivam Dube, Ravi Bishnoi, Jitesh Sharma, Washington Sundar, Mukesh Kumar, Sanju Samson, Arshdeep Singh, KS Bharat, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan and Rajat Patidar.