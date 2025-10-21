BJP’s Shaniwar Wada ‘purification’ sparks row in Pune

Controversy erupted in Pune after a group of BJP workers led by party MP Medha Kulkarni organized a “purification ceremony” at the iconic Shaniwar Wada in Pune after a viral video showed Muslim women holding Namaz at the fort.

A video clip of the “purification ceremony” showed the BJP workers cleaning the spot where the women performed Namaz by sprinkling cow urine on it and chanting Shiv Vandana, reported NDTV.

BJP MP defends her actions

Justifying her actions, the BJP MP said that that the historic Shaniwar Wada fort is a symbol of the Maratha empire adding that it was a matter of concern for the people of Pune.

She described the incident as “unfortunate” and argued that Shaniwar Wada was not a place for holding namaz. Urging the administration to take stringent actions against those involved, the BJP MP alleged that first namaz is held at any place and then it gets added to the Waqf property.

Also Read: Hindu girls should not visit gyms: Maharashtra BJP MLA Gopichand Padalkar sparks row

"This is unfortunate. Shaniwar Wada is not the place to offer namaz. We urge the administration to take strict action against those involved. We performed Shiv Vandana at Shaniwarwada and purified the place,” said Kulkarni.

“We tried to hoist a saffron flag but the officials stopped us. These people offer namaz at any place and then add it to the Waqf property. The Hindu community is vigilant," she added as quoted by NDTV.

Nitesh Rane echoes BJP MP’s views

Echoing the BJP MPs views, Maharashtra minister Nitesh Rane criticized the act of holding namaz at the stating that Shaniwarwada is close to the Hindu community.

Also Read: Mumbai: Police drag NCP (SP) MLA Jitendra Awhad protesting detention of supporter

"Shaniwarwada has a history. It is a symbol of bravery. Shaniwarwada is close to the Hindu community. If Hindus recite Hanuman Chalisa in Haji Ali, won't the sentiments of Muslims be hurt? Go to the mosque and offer namaz. If Hanuman Chalisa and Aarti are performed in Haji Ali, then these people should not be offended,” added Rane.

NCP, AIMIM slam BJP

The Opposition slammed the BJP MP over her actions accusing her of disrupting communal harmony.

The NCP (Ajit Pawar faction) spokesperson Rupali Patil Thombre demanded that police file a case against her. "She is raising the issue of Hindu versus Muslim, while both communities live together in harmony in Pune," said Thombre.

Accusing the BJP of "destroying the secularism and pluralism" of India, AIMIM spokesperson, Waris Pathan alleged that the ruling party at the Centre was spreading hatred.

Also Read: Fadnavis flays BJP leader for 'inappropriate' comments on Ajit Pawar

"They are only spreading hatred. If 3-4 Muslim women offered namaz at one location on jummah, then what trouble did it cause? We never objected when Hindus do garba in trains or at airports. ASI-protected monuments are for everyone,” he said.

“A 3-minute namaz troubled you so much. But Article 25 of the Constitution provides Right to Freedom of Religion. So, how much hatred will you spread? You should purify your mind, the mind that harbours hatred," added Pathan.

Case lodged

Police has lodged a case against the woman who performed namaz at the fort following a complaint by an Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) officer. Security has also been increased at the Shaniwar Wada.

According to police action will be taken based on the ASI’s complaint as the fort is under ASI’s protection. Police also asserted that there will be no security lapse at the fort.

Also Read: Uddhav slams BJP with 'fake Hindutva', 'amoeba' jibes; Shinde hits back

"Religious prayers were offered inside the ASI-protected monument in Shaniwar Wada. Whatever complaint is filed, we will take further action based on the complaint of the ASI officials and employees, as per their complaint. This is an ASI-protected monument. We will act as per the ASI's requirements, police said.

“We will definitely provide security, there will be no lapse in security. We have not allowed anyone inside any of the ASI's railings or compounds. We will always maintain this stance. We will take action based on the complaint filed by the ASI,” they added.