Uddhav slams BJP with 'fake Hindutva', 'amoeba' jibes; Shinde hits back

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray launched a sharp attack on the BJP at his party’s Dussehra rally on Thursday (October 2) at Shivaji Park in Mumbai, accusing it of promoting “fake Hindutva.”

His remarks drew a strong counter from Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde, who dismissed Thackeray’s claims and turned the spotlight back on him.

Uddhav compares BJP to 'amoeba'

Addressing supporters, Thackeray compared the BJP to an “amoeba”, a single-celled organism that multiplies and changes shape through pseudopods (false feet).

“It spreads as it wants, forms alliances as it wants, and once the work is over, it shifts to another. It causes stomach-ache when it enters the body and disturbs peace when it enters society,” Thackeray said.

He warned the BJP not to question Shiv Sena (UBT)’s Hindutva, threatening to expose its leaders with photographs if pushed further. “Let the BJP first remove the green colour from its own flag before questioning our Hindutva,” he added.

White paper on BMC irregularities

Thackeray also hit out at RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat’s recent comments on the scope of Hindutva, questioning whether the Sangh’s century-long project had only produced “poisonous fruits of division.”

"Are you satisfied with the poisonous fruits born from the RSS's 100-year effort?" he asked Bhagwat.

“There is no link between the BJP and good governance,” he said, criticising the arrest of Ladakh activist Sonam Wangchuk and alleging that “fighting for justice is now treated as treason.”

Promising to bring out a White Paper on the alleged irregularities in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) if his party wins the civic polls, Thackeray accused the BJP of corruption.

He further cautioned that a BJP win in the BMC would mean “handing Mumbai to Adani.” While the BJP looks at it as a marketplace, his party looks at the city like its own life, Thackeray said.

Shinde says Uddhav abandoned Hindutva

Speaking at a Dussehra rally, Eknath Shinde accused Thackeray of “working against his own party” and abandoning Hindutva. He referred to the alleged inaction of the Congress, an ally of the Shiv Sena (UBT) after the 26/11 terror attacks, calling it “treachery.”

Referring to Congress leader P Chidambaram’s remarks that the UPA government refrained from striking Pakistan after the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack under US pressure, Shinde said that the decision not to strike Pakistan amounted to "treachery".

“Hundreds of people were killed, and under someone's pressure, you chose not to retaliate and did not attack Pakistan. This was cowardice, dishonesty, and betrayal of the nation,” Shinde said.

Taking a swipe at Thackeray, he added, “Is Hindutva a T-shirt that you wear and discard at will? You abandoned Hindutva long ago. For the Chief Minister’s chair, you abandoned Balasaheb’s ideals long ago.”

'Modi taught Pak a lesson'

Shinde said that the Narendra Modi government responded strongly to the Pahalgam attack, a response the UPA government could not give.

“Blood was met with blood, and cannons answered bullets. Modi taught Pakistan a tough lesson and showed that no other country can interfere between India and its neighbour. We should be proud of that,” the Shiv Sena chief said.

Escalating his attack against Uddhav, Shinde went on to say, “Your rally should have been held in Pakistan, with Pakistan’s army chief Asim Munir as the chief guest.”