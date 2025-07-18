Mumbai: Police drag NCP (SP) MLA Jitendra Awhad protesting detention of supporter

Mumbai, Jul 18 (PTI) NCP (SP) MLA Jitendra Awhad was dragged by the police in the wee hours Friday during his protest against the detention of his supporter, who was assaulted by supporters of BJP MLA Gopichand Padalkar during the scuffle in the building a day before.

Awhad, known for his vocal presence in the assembly, launched an aggressive sit-in protest near the rear gate of the Vidhan Bhavan premises around 2 am after police began taking away his supporter Nitin Deshmukh.

The MLA physically blocked the police vehicle, demanding Deshmukh’s release, alleging biased action by the law enforcement officials.

“This is nothing but blatant bias. My supporter, who was beaten, is being arrested while Padalkar’s five men who assaulted him are being protected by the police,” he said.

“After the Thursday scuffle, police detained supporters from both sides. The assembly speaker told me that once the daily proceedings of the House were over, he would instruct the police to release my supporters but it was not done. The supporters of Padalkar are being served vada pav and tobacco by the police,” Awhad alleged.

Deshmukh and Padalkar’s aide Rishikesh Takle were reportedly involved in the scuffle in Vidhan Bhavan building on Thursday.

As the situation escalated outside the legislature late at night, Awhad and his supporters attempted to prevent Deshmukh’s detention. Eyewitnesses said police used force to pull Awhad away from the police vehicle, dragging him from the road before deploying additional force to control the crowd.

Adding a twist to the night’s drama, the police allegedly tried to discreetly shift Deshmukh using another vehicle, but Awhad spotted the move and confronted the officers again. NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar was also present at the scene after midnight.

A violent clash broke out between the supporters of Padalkar and Awhad in the Vidhan Bhavan lobby on Thursday.

Shocking videos of the two groups pummelling each other and having to be dragged back by security personnel are doing the rounds of social media.

The altercation started with a verbal spat outside the assembly building on Wednesday, during which both MLAs and their supporters exchanged expletives. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)