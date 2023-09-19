Fadnavis flays BJP leader for 'inappropriate' comments on Ajit Pawar

Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday (September 19) pulled up BJP MLC Gopichand Padalkar for making “inappropriate” comments on NCP leader and deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar.



“Gopichand Padalkar's comments are inappropriate. It is wrong to make such statements,” Fadnavis told the media in Mumbai.

“Leaders and party workers from all three parties (in the government) need to respect each other. It is my clear opinion that such language should not be used at all,” he said.

Padalkar had written to chief minister Eknath Shinde and his deputy Fadnavis on issues faced by the Dhangar community in Maharashtra.

Asked why he hadn’t written to Ajit Pawar, also a deputy chief minister, Padalkar retorted: “Ajit Pawar is a cunning pup of a cunning wolf and there is no need to approach him.”

In his letter to Shinde, Padalkar warned of a protest by Dhangars (shepherd community) and asked the government to call a meeting over the demands of the community.

NCP leaders protest

NCP leaders on Monday objected to Padalkar’s remarks against Ajit Pawar and asked the BJP to take action against the legislator.

Meanwhile, queried on the Supreme Court's directive to Maharashtra speaker Rahul Narwekar on disqualification petitions against Shinde and other MLAs of the Shiv Sena, Fadnavis said it was a quasi-judicial procedure.

He said it would be the speaker's prerogative to speak on the matter. "It will be inappropriate on my part to comment on it.”

(With agency inputs)