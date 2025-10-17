Hindu girls should not visit gyms: Maharashtra BJP MLA Gopichand Padalkar sparks row

BJP MLA from Maharashtra, Gopichand Padalkar, has sparked controversy following his recent remarks at a public event on Thursday (October 16).

Speaking at a public meeting in Beed, Padalkar urged women and girls from the Hindu community not to visit gyms, advising them instead to practise yoga at home, which he claimed was a safer and better option.

Padalkar warned that a “huge conspiracy” was underway and cautioned that young women might not know whom to trust.

'Hindu women should avoid gyms'

Padalkar told the gathering that gyms are part of a “racket" and warned women against trusting gym trainers and staff. “A huge conspiracy is going on, understand it clearly. Don’t be deceived by someone who is very good or speaks well,” Padalkar said.

“This gym and all is a big racket. You all don’t know it. I urge all the girls and women from the Hindu community, please don’t go to the gym. I join my hands and kneel at your feet, but please don’t go to the gym. You don’t know the trainers’ or gym staff’s backgrounds. At least verify it before,” the BJP MLA stated.

Padalkar added that people should be cautious about who their trainers are, suggesting that families should counsel girls who go to gyms.

“People should pay attention to who their trainer is at the gym. If young girls at home go to the gym, they should be counselled. Girls should practise yoga at home and there’s no need to go to the gym, because they are deceiving and doing injustice to you people,” he said.

Social media backlash

During his address, Padalkar also made indirect references to another community, alleging that some individuals were “luring women” under false pretences.

His comments have drawn widespread criticism on social media, with many accusing him of promoting communal divisions under the guise of protecting women.

Padalkar also urged authorities and communities to stay vigilant about outsiders entering college premises. “Youth visiting colleges without identification details should be spotted and restricted from entering. We need to create a strong deterrence,” he said.

Controversial remarks spark protests

This is not the first time the BJP MLA has made controversial statements. Known for his fiery speeches, the Jat leader has often stirred debate with remarks on sensitive social and religious issues.

In September, his “derogatory” comments about NCP (SP) leader Jayant Patil and his parents triggered a major political row, with party workers staging protests and burning effigies of Padalkar.

Sharad Pawar reportedly called Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to express strong objections.

Similarly, in July, thousands from the Christian community gathered at Mumbai’s Azad Maidan to protest against Padalkar’s earlier speech from June 17, in which he allegedly offered monetary rewards, between Rs 3 lakh and Rs 11 lakh, for attacks on Christian priests and missionaries involved in what he described as “forceful conversions.”