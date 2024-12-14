Allu Arjun walks out after spending night in jail following dramatic day of arrest, remand, bail

Telugu superstar Allu Arjun walked out on bail on Saturday (December 14) morning after spending the night in jail in connection with the death of a woman in a stampede during the premiere of his blockbuster Pushpa 2: The Rule. On Friday, in a dramatic turn of events, the actor was arrested, remanded in 14-day judicial custody by a Hyderabad court, and granted interim bail by the Telangana High Court — all in less than five hours. Why actor remained in jail The actor had to spend the night in jail despite the HC relief, as the prison authorities had not received a copy of the bail till late on Friday, jail sources told news agency PTI. Even if it is received, the bail copy has to be scrutinized and the release may not be feasible on Friday, the sources explained to PTI. The actor’s lawyer Ashok Reddy told the media on Saturday morning that he was likely to walk out between 7 and 8 am — which he did. “They received an order copy from high court, but despite that, they didn’t release him...This is illegal detention. We will take legal action...As of now, he has been released...,” he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Actor Allu Arjun says, "I thank everyone for the love and support. I want to thank all my fans. There is nothing to worry about. I am fine. I am a law-abiding citizen and will cooperate. I would like to once again express my condolences to the…"

Political slugfest

The high-profile arrest also triggered a political slugfest, with the BJP and BRS lashing out at the ruling Congress in Telangana, questioning the treatment meted out to the star, and TPCC President Mahesh Kumar Goud hitting back, saying the law is equal for everyone and it will take its course. Meanwhile, Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy at an Aaj Tak event in New Delhi said law is same for everyone. “Nobody is talking about the woman who died or about her son who is in coma. He won’t have mother when he wakes up from coma,” he added. Also read: Allu Arjun’s bail hearing: Lawyer recalls SRK and ‘Raees stampede’ in 2017 Dramatic arrest Earlier, some drama ensued when police descended at the residence of the National Award-winning actor as visuals showed him purportedly arguing with a cop and objecting to them for coming up to his bedroom. “It is definitely not a good thing,” he was heard saying. The actor was taken to the Chikkadpally police station in a police vehicle, in a sudden development that shocked his fans and surprised others. He was produced before the Nampally court, which remanded him in 14-day judicial custody. He was shifted to jail under heavy security.

Actor Allu Arjun leaves from Geetha Arts office, Jubilee Hills. He was released from Chanchalguda Central Jail today after Telangana High Court granted him interim bail yesterday on a personal bond of Rs 50,000 in connection with the death of a woman in a stampede.