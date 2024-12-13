Allu Arjun arrest: 'Pushpa 2' actor granted interim bail by Telangana HC

The Telangana High Court on Friday (December 13) granted a four-week interim bail to actor Allu Arjun, who was arrested earlier in the day by the city police in connection with the death of a woman during the screening of his latest movie 'Pushpa 2' in Hyderabad last week.

The Hyderabad police have registered a case against Arjun, his security team, and the theatre management under sections 105 and 118(1) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the Chikkadpally police station based on the complaint lodged by the deceased woman's family

Earlier on Friday, Arjun was arrested and a local court remanded the actor to 14 days in jail.

The stampede incident at the screening of the movie resulted in the death of a woman and injuries to her nine-year-old son. The court had also rejected the actor's request to postpone his arrest until Monday (December 16).

Also Read: Allu Arjun arrested in Hyderabad in theatre stampede case during 'Pushpa-2' premiere

Law taking its own course of action: CM Revanth Reddy

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy said that the law was taking its own course of action with reference to Arjun’s arrest.

“I have no role in this, and all are equal before the law,” said Reddy.

Also Read: You can arrest, but why barge into my bedroom? Livid Allu Arjun asks Telangana cops

In the event of one person losing her life in the stampede at a theatre in the city, the police were initiating action as per the rules, said the chief minister while interacting with reporters in New Delhi. He stressed that things were being handled as per the law.

Victim's husband offers to withdraw case

In a dramatic turn of events in the case, M Bhaskar, the husband of the woman who lost her life in the stampede at the theatre has offered to withdraw the case he had filed against actor Allu Arjun.

"I am ready to withdraw the case. My son wanted to watch the film, so we went to the theatre. Allu Arjun has nothing to do with the stampede in which my wife passed away," Bhaskar told journalists.