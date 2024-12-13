You can arrest, but why barge into my bedroom? Livid Allu Arjun asks Telangana cops

A political storm has broken out in Telangana after the police arrested actor Allu Arjun over the death of a woman in a stampede in a theatre screening of his blockbuster movie 'Pushpa 2'.

According to reports, the actor was livid that police personnel barged into his bedroom at his Jubilee Hills in Hyderabad on Friday. Videos showed Arjun and his family members escorting him to a police vehicle which left for the Chikkadpally police station in Hyderabad.

Actor’s statement

Arjun made the accusation against the police in a petition seeking to postpone his arrest till Monday. He said they had a right to take him for questioning but they should not have entered his private space.

“You're not wrong to take me in but it's too much to come up to my bedroom. That's not good," the 41-year-old said.

The actor has been taken for a medical check-up before he is produced in a court.

Death in stampede

The stampede occurred on December 4 when Arjun made an unscheduled visit to the Sandhya Theatre and people rushed to catch a glimpse of the popular actor.

A 35-year-old woman died in the stampede while his nine-year-old son was injured.

Case against Arjun

Arjun had said he was deeply heartbroken by the woman's death and assured the grieving family he would meet them personally.

The police filed a case against the actor a day after the stampede, charging him with culpable homicide not amounting to murder and voluntarily causing hurt.

Political row over actor

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Bharatiya Rashtra Samithi (BRS) attacked the Congress government over the arrest.

Calling it the "pinnacle of insecurity of the rulers", BRS leader KT Rama Rao said treating the actor as a "common criminal is uncalled for especially for something he isn't directly responsible."

CM defends his government

BJP leader T Raja Singh said the actor deserved respect for his contributions and should not have been treated like a criminal. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said neither he nor his government had any role to play in the arrest.