Allu Arjun arrested in Hyderabad in theatre stampede case during 'Pushpa-2' premiere

Telugu actor Allu Arjun, who shot into the national limelight with his films, 'Pushpa'-1 and its sequel, was on Friday (December 13) arrested by the Hyderabad police for the death of a woman during a recent stampede at a movie theatre.

The Chikkadapalli police has arrested the actor in the stampede death at Sandhya theatre in RTC X Cross roads in Hyderabad, which was screening the premiere of his new release, the sequel to his runaway hit, 'Pushpa-1'.

'Pushpa 2-The Rule' has become a huge hit and has crossed the ₹1,000 crore mark at the box-office within a week.

#WATCH | Telangana: Actor Allu Arjun has been brought to Chikkadpally police station in Hyderabad for questioning in connection with the case of death of a woman at Sandhya theatre on December 4. pic.twitter.com/pvBOkkc3JO — ANI (@ANI) December 13, 2024

A woman, identified as 35-year-old Revathi died and her 8-year-old son Sreethej was seriously injured during a stampede at the premiere show of 'Pushpa-2' movie at the iconic Sandhya theatre on December 4.

The woman died due to asphyxiation as massive crowds had gathered at the film theatre to catch a glimpse of their hero - Allu Arjun. Earlier, a case was registered against the actor and others after the woman's death.

The police had already arrested the theatre owner, the manager and security manager of Sandhya theatre in the case.

Also read: Pushpa 2 screening: Allu Arjun booked for woman’s death in Hyderabad