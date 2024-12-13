'Allu Arjun treated like a criminal': BRS slams Cong govt for actor's arrest

BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Friday (December 13) slammed the arrest of actor Allu Arjun, describing it as "unwarranted and inappropriate."

He condemned the authorities for treating the popular actor "like a common criminal".

Taking a dig at the Congress government, Rao called the arrest of the National Award-winning actor a peak display of the rulers' insecurity.

"I totally sympathise with the victims of the stampede, but who failed really? Treating Allu Arjun garu as a common criminal is uncalled for, especially for something he isn’t directly responsible," Rao said on social media platform 'X'.

Rao emphasised the need for "respect" and "dignified conduct", while condemning the government’s alleged high-handed behaviour.

Also Watch: Allu Arjun in police custody over woman's death at Pushpa 2: The Rule premiere

Allu Arjun taken into custody

The city police meanwhile arrested Allu Arjun in connection with the death of a woman during the premiere of his latest film, 'Pushpa 2: The Rule', official sources said.

The incident occurred on December 4 at Hyderabad's Sandhya Theatre, where massive crowds had gathered to catch a glimpse of the star. The 35-year-old woman lost her life, and her nine-year-old son sustained severe injuries during the chaotic event.