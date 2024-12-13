The Federal
Allu Arjun treated like a criminal: BRS slams Cong govt for actors arrest
Telugu actor Allu Arjun leaves from Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad after a medical check-up following his arrest on Friday (Dec 13). Photo: PTI

'Allu Arjun treated like a criminal': BRS slams Cong govt for actor's arrest

Rao called the arrest of the National Award-winning actor a 'peak display of the rulers' insecurity'

13 Dec 2024 4:11 PM IST  (Updated:2024-12-13 10:41:19)

BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Friday (December 13) slammed the arrest of actor Allu Arjun, describing it as "unwarranted and inappropriate."

He condemned the authorities for treating the popular actor "like a common criminal".

Taking a dig at the Congress government, Rao called the arrest of the National Award-winning actor a peak display of the rulers' insecurity.

"I totally sympathise with the victims of the stampede, but who failed really? Treating Allu Arjun garu as a common criminal is uncalled for, especially for something he isn’t directly responsible," Rao said on social media platform 'X'.

Rao emphasised the need for "respect" and "dignified conduct", while condemning the government’s alleged high-handed behaviour.

Allu Arjun taken into custody

The city police meanwhile arrested Allu Arjun in connection with the death of a woman during the premiere of his latest film, 'Pushpa 2: The Rule', official sources said.

The incident occurred on December 4 at Hyderabad's Sandhya Theatre, where massive crowds had gathered to catch a glimpse of the star. The 35-year-old woman lost her life, and her nine-year-old son sustained severe injuries during the chaotic event.

Charges against actor

Police have registered a case under sections 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 118(1) (voluntarily causing hurt) r/w 3(5) BNS against Allu Arjun, his security team, and the theatre management. The complaint, filed by the woman's husband at Chikkadapalli police station, led to the arrests of the theatre owner, general manager, and security manager on December 8.

Authorities noted that neither the theatre management nor the actor's team informed them of the planned visit, nor were adequate security arrangements made to handle the large crowd.

Actor's response

On December 6, Allu Arjun announced financial aid of ₹25 lakh for the victim's family, expressing that he was "deeply heartbroken" by the incident. He also assured the family of his personal support and pledged to meet them in person.

The actor also filed a petition with the Telangana High Court on December 11, seeking to quash the FIR filed against him.

(With agency inputs)

Allu ArjunTelanganapushpa 2 the rule
